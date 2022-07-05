ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haddam, CT

Haddam Garden Club: July 2022 — Dance of the Fireflies

By Joanne Nesti
hk-now.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(July 5, 2022) — Last month I wrote that I had followed “No Mow May.” May stretched into June, and now July, as I discover an entirely new, almost unrecognizable world in my own backyard. Lawn is synonymous with green uniformity, but the range of colors...

hk-now.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thebiochronicle.com

Garden Roses that will have multiple blooms

Whether you’re a beginner or a green thumb, keeping your garden roses blooming can be tricky. You might think that deadheading is the only way to keep them going, but there are actually a few different varieties of garden roses that will bloom more than once per season!. The...
GARDENING
Family Handyman

10 Best Flowers That Bloom All Summer

While some summer flowers have brief moments in the spotlight, these beauties keep on blooming right up until fall in most parts of the U.S. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
GARDENING
Family Handyman

Plants That Support Pollinators’ Full Life Cycle

Pretty flowers are only part of what pollinators need. Here are some native plants that help pollinators thrive in your garden and yard. When we think about planting for pollinators, most often we imagine a little garden bursting with flowers. But beyond nectar for food, pollinators need plants that help with other life stages, including places to shelter and raise their young.
GARDENING
Family Handyman

How To Plant and Care for Marigold Seeds

If you want a flower to evoke a memory, choose a scented one. Marigolds, with their distinctive scent, always remind me of being a kid and helping my dad sow seeds for marigolds and other annual flowers in our garden. Types of Marigolds. There are several types easily grown from...
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Haddam, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
purewow.com

The 13 Best Indoor Fruit Trees to Grow at Home

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. You’ve filled your garden with flowers and even grown a few veggies, and you love, love, love your houseplants. But...
GARDENING
The Guardian

Country diary: A simple picnic in a miniature jungle

A geometrid moth caterpillar undulates through the grass. Grip with front legs. Cast off astern. Loop the body, drawing in the tail, and grip. Let go for’ard. Stretch to measure its length, with geometric precision, along the leaf. Grip again for’ard. And repeat. I tap the grass and the caterpillar freezes, relying on its resemblance to a dead twig to keep it safe.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Pesticides#Fireflies#Twinkle Lights#Birds
Taste Of Home

Why Are Some Trees Painted White?

If you wander around the internet long enough, it’s inevitable you’ll fall into a heap of plant-loving people from all across the globe. And honestly, there’s no one more dedicated than people who plant trees. After all, it’s no small task to grow a fruit tree from a tiny sapling!
GARDENING
The Guardian

A day spent foraging leads to much treasure – but no dragons…

Back in Derry, my son finds his form as a country man. With the baby strapped to my chest, we go out hunting for nature in the green, hilly surroundings around my dad’s house. My family home is really in the sticks, set in miles of open farmland, quite a distance from the city. The nearest village is over the border in Donegal, the nearest pub about a 45-minute walk. Not much happens here. There was that bombing at the top of our road in the 80s, but since then the only noteworthy events on this stretch of countryside have been the installation of broadband (still pending) and that time last year when my sister encountered Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, Scarlett Moffatt and one of the dragons from Dragon’s Den taking part in a BBC documentary.
ANIMALS
purewow.com

The 13 Best Cooling Dog Beds for Hot Summer Nights 2022

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Dogs love their cushy, comfy beds, especially when the outside temperature climbs and the only tolerable activity is lounging and...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy