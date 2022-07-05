ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

COVID omicron symptoms? Why you may not want to trust your at-home test

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY — So you've taken a home test for COVID-19 and it's negative. That means you're virus-free, right?. You may still be sick and able to spread the disease that continues to cause rising case counts, hospitalizations and deaths in Utah, including the loss of 19 lives to COVID-19...

www.ksl.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC4

Where do the rich people live in Utah?

UTAH (ABC4) – The 2020 median household income in the U.S. was $67,521, a decrease of 2.9% from 2019. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in Utah using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by 2020 5-year estimate […]
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Utah's housing market is changing in these 3 ways

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The landscape of Utah’s housing market is changing. The days of packed open houses and bidding wars are over as higher interest rates have slammed the brakes on what was a feeding frenzy for housing in the Beehive state. “We’re getting to a...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Could a gas strike work? One expert doubts it

SALT LAKE CITY — A gas strike in Arizona caught social media attention recently, but an energy analyst from the University of Utah's Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute told KSL NewsRadio it will be our leaders who make the biggest difference on gas prices, not a strike. Western states...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Coronavirus
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Health
Salt Lake City, UT
Coronavirus
Local
Utah Health
State
Utah State
Toni Koraza

Utah to face upcoming food shortages

The last few years have left many states struggling to provide essential commodities. Food shortages have been present in every state following the Covid 19 pandemic. The reasons for this are numerous, from inflation to supply bottlenecks to shifting consumer demands. Today, grocery shops are struggling to meet the demand from their customers. As a result, prices have been soaring out of control, leaving many mouths without food.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

True or False: Are these unusual places actually in Utah?

This story is sponsored by Minky Couture. The U.S. has an almost endless array of unusual and weird places that often make people question "why?" From places like the Enchanted Highway in North Dakota (where scrap metal is created into giant sculptures) to places like the Museum of Bad Art in Boston (self-explanatory).
UTAH STATE
saltlakemagazine.com

Utah Field Guide: The Pastrami Burger

It’s a melting pot, they always say of America—immigrants crossing seas (and these days, guarded borders) to meld tradition and culture into an increasingly complicated stew, now simmering into its third century. So how is it that one of Utah’s best examples of the great American experiment is a quarter-pound patty of char-grilled hamburger topped with a wad of thin-sliced pastrami?
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr#Antigen Test#Omicron#Covid#Utahns#Westminster College
ABC 4

New cookie shop taking Utah by storm

Dirty Dough is a new cookie location that has us all craving more. The company was started by a college student in Arizona selling the product out of his apartment. People loved the cookies so much that he upgraded to a store front. He sold the company and they have been developing the brand for the past year and getting it ready to franchise. Dirty Dough just opened their first location in Vineyard, Utah and are going to be opening four more stores in Pleasant Grove, Saratoga Springs, Spanish Fork, and St George. In the next year they plan to open about twenty-five more stores in Utah. The cookie craze is sweeping the country and Dirty Dough is all about what’s on the inside. Their cookies have multiple layers with many fun fillings like caramel, fudge, raspberries, marshmallow, and biscoff. Their slogan, “Proudly Unique Inside and Out”, spreads their message of positivity. Their executive chef, Tod Lenard, has created a variety of delicious flavors such as Andes mint, reverse peanut butter cup, raspberry toaster tart, and dirty circus. They placed an emphasis on the richness of their flavor rather than being overly sweet and you can truly taste the thought that went into every cookie. Dirty Dough has new flavors every week so stop by and experience the decadent dough over and over.
UTAH STATE
kiowacountypress.net

User fees coming to some Utah recreation sites in 2023

(The Center Square) - Visitors to some Utah campgrounds may see some new fees next year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. The fee increases are part of plan by the Bureau to pay for the maintenance of services and improve the outdoor experiences, according to a news release.
UTAH STATE
Elko Daily Free Press

Covid cases rising in parts of Nevada

ELKO – Covid-19 cases in Elko County doubled in June, as the virus continues to kill an average of two people per day statewide. There have been only three Covid-related deaths in Elko County over the past four months. The county’s rate of daily confirmed cases increased from three...
ELKO COUNTY, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
HHS
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KUTV

Potential changes coming to Utah Lake

KUTV — There may be some changes coming to Utah Lake. The Utah Lake Restoration project joined Fresh Living with more information. For more information, go to lakerestorationsolutions.com. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter, and check out our podcast. Watch Fresh Living every weekday at...
POLITICS
ABC4

Building heat with pockets of moisture

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Hey there, Utah! Hopefully, you had a great and safe fourth of July! We’re coming off a Holiday Weekend with a high fire danger for most of the state. Even though the Red Flag Warnings have gone away, the fire risk has not. With mostly dry and somewhat breezy conditions […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Where to get the best ice cream in Utah

KUTV — As the weather heats up, there's no better way to cool off than with an ice cream cone!. The Ice Cream Foodie, Shay, joined Fresh Living to share her top picks for where to get great ice cream in Utah. Shay is a mom of 4 and...
UTAH STATE
upr.org

Wild About Utah: Hi there, I'm a monster

I have a new spider roommate that I’ve decided to let stay. This is a bit of a development for me, though, since I’ve never been too keen on spiders, primarily because they’re spiders. They’re those strange land-lobsters that fall from the shower curtains, or appear behind a shelf; those horrid hairy hands that hole up in the bathroom sink to greet you in the groggy morning. “Hi there! I’m a monster!” they yell with delight. “Gahh! You sure are!” I yell back without it.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy