ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph, MA

2 people shot outside Mojitos Country Club in Randolph

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JHyMe_0gUqMx3e00

2 hurt in shooting at Mojitos Country Club in Randolph 01:49

RANDOLPH -- Two people were shot outside Mojitos Country Club in Randolph on Monday night.

Randolph Police said they were called to Mazzeo Drive around 8 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

The two shooting victims were taken to a Boston-area hospital. Their status is not known at this time.

Yellow evidence markers were seen in the parking lot and officers were carefully searching the area nearby.

The business is described on its social media pages as a dance and nightclub. A Fourth of July pool party was promoted for Monday night.

The event was supposed to be ending at 8 p.m.

Police said there is no active threat to the community, but that there will be a significant police presence while the investigation continues. Officers did not say if any arrests have been made yet.

This is a developing story.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
liveboston617.org

Violence Continues as Teen is Shot After Gunfire Erupts in Dorchester Overnight

At approximately 22:15 hours last night, July 6, 2022, Boston Police Officers from District C-11 Detectives, Tango Gold, and K9 Units responded to a shotspotter call reporting ten rounds of gunshots on East Street, just north of Dorchester Center. When officers arrived on the scene, multiple groups of youths were...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Dorchester Man Charged in Connection With Fourth of July Weekend Shooting

A Dorchester man with prior gun convictions is being charged in connection with one of the numerous shootings in Boston over the Fourth of July weekend. Jason Meeks, 41, was ordered to be held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on July 11. He is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and illegal possession of a firearm, fourth offense.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Man injured in North Andover fireworks incident identified

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man injured while handling fireworks in North Andover ahead of the town’s July Fourth show has been identified by several fire departments as Walter “Wally” Shaw, a firefighter and licensed pyrotechnician from Townsend. According to a GoFundMe page set up to...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Randolph, MA
Randolph, MA
Crime & Safety
wbsm.com

Brockton Man Found Dead in Apartment

BROCKTON — A Brockton man has been found dead in his apartment after a staffer discovered his body on Tuesday morning in an incident not believed to be a random act of violence, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office. The D.A.'s office said Brockton police are investigating...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Mojitos Country Club#Randolph Police
NECN

Rescue Divers Searching for Person in Water Off Boston's Carson Beach

First responders are conducting a search for a person in the water off Carson Beach in South Boston Thursday, authorities said. Boston police confirmed that a fire rescue team was assisting state police with a search for a person in the water. Massachusetts State Police haven't immediately provided information. Divers...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

July Fourth Shooting in Randolph Leaves Man Dead, Another Badly Injured

A man was killed and another badly injured in a shooting on the Fourth of July outside of an entertainment venue in Randolph, Massachusetts. Police blocked off a parking lot near the Mojitos Country Club on Mazzeo Drive as they investigated the shooting, which occurred around 8 p.m. Monday. Authorities said the shooting took place in the parking area opposite the front door of the club.
RANDOLPH, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Boston

1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at Randolph club

RANDOLPH -- One person was killed, another seriously wounded in a shooting outside Mojitos Country Club in Randolph Monday night.Randolph Police were called to the parking lot at the entertainment complex on Mazzeo Drive around 8 p.m. for a report of a shooting.Two men were found wounded. Both were rushed to a hospital in Boston. The Norfolk District Attorney's office said one of the men died and the other has "life-threatening injuries."The business is described on its social media pages as a dance and nightclub. A Fourth of July pool party was promoted for Monday night and was scheduled to end at 8 p.m.There have been no arrests.Anyone with information is urged to call Randolph Police at 781-963-1212.
RANDOLPH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: 13-year-old boy caught driving through Boston with loaded gun on Fourth of July

BOSTON — Police arrested a 13-year-old boy after he was caught driving through Boston with a loaded gun on the Fourth of July, authorities announced Tuesday. Officers on patrol in the area of 144 Columbia Road queried a license plate shortly before midnight and determined that the registration information did not match the vehicle, according to the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police investigate after one person was shot in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An adult male victim is in the hospital after suffering serious life-threatening injuries from a shooting in Dorchester early Tuesday morning. At 12:59 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a person shot on Wilcock Street in Dorchester. Police located the victim upon arrival and transported him to a local hospital.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman attacked by coyote in parking lot of restaurant on North Shore

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — Police are investigating after a woman said she was attacked by a coyote in the parking lot of a restaurant on the North Shore over the weekend. The woman, a native of Texas who was in town visiting a friend, was walking out of the Bertucci’s at 450 Paradise Road in Swampscott around 10 p.m. Saturday when a coyote approached her, according to the Swampscott Police Department.
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
61K+
Followers
25K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy