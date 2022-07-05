2 people shot outside Mojitos Country Club in Randolph

2 hurt in shooting at Mojitos Country Club in Randolph 01:49

RANDOLPH -- Two people were shot outside Mojitos Country Club in Randolph on Monday night.

Randolph Police said they were called to Mazzeo Drive around 8 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

The two shooting victims were taken to a Boston-area hospital. Their status is not known at this time.

Yellow evidence markers were seen in the parking lot and officers were carefully searching the area nearby.

The business is described on its social media pages as a dance and nightclub. A Fourth of July pool party was promoted for Monday night.

The event was supposed to be ending at 8 p.m.

Police said there is no active threat to the community, but that there will be a significant police presence while the investigation continues. Officers did not say if any arrests have been made yet.

This is a developing story.