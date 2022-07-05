ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Gulls Snap Navs' Win Streak in Wild Fourth of July Game in Newport

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWPORT, R.I. -- The North Shore Navigators had their three-game win streak snapped with a 7-6, 11-inning loss to the Newport Gulls in Monday night’s New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL) action at historic Cardines Field. North Shore fell to 6-17 on the season, while Newport improved its...

Waves Score Late to Down Navs at Fraser, 5-1

LYNN, Mass. -- Four runs over the final two innings allowed the Ocean State Waves to edge past the North Shore Navigators for a 5-1 win over the North Shore Navigators in Wednesday night’s New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL) action at Fraser Field. North Shore lost its second...
LYNN, MA
Hometown Hero: Joe Giordano

CRANSTON, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Heroes is Joe Giordano. The soon to be 93-year-old is still serving as a player/manager for the Blue Cross Team in the Rhode Island Senior Softball League, a league he helped found in 1982. “I answered an ad in the paper, the Providence Journal,” Giordano […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
Newport, RI
Newport, RI
Rhode Island State Beaches packed for the Fourth of July

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WJAR — Monday's perfect summer weather attracted thousands of people to Rhode Island's beaches for the Fourth of July. A packed Scarborough State Beach in Narragansett was one of the state's most popular spots. "It's very, very, very crowded," Max Nichols said. "Packed like it's literally so...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Dartmouth Reminds Motorists of Padanaram Bridge Schedule

There are few places on the SouthCoast as charming and quaint as Padanaram, but Padanaram has an issue: a bridge. Now, mind you, I don't have a problem with bridges. In fact, I like bridges. From time to time, I even enjoy being stopped at the New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge for a while. It can be relaxing just sitting there watching the age-old bridge swing open to let marine traffic through and then close again.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
People on the Move: BankNewport New Appointments, CCRI Names VP and More

GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. BankNewport Names New Branch Managers to Lead Downtown Providence and Stone Bridge Branch locations. BankNewport is pleased to announce that...
PROVIDENCE, RI
The New Clementine’s in East Greenwich Is Worth the Wait

When Warren and Jess Sternberg closed the doors to Clementine’s Homemade Ice Cream in East Greenwich for the season last fall, none of their customers knew it was the last time they’d visit the original Main Street location. But all good things must come to an end, and...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
Fall River man robbed, shot to death while visiting Mexico

FALL RIVER -  21-year-old Luis Miguel of Fall River was visiting Culiacan, Mexico last week when his mother Rosana Gomez said he was assaulted, robbed, and shot to death. Miguel's neighbors on Dover St. in Fall River told WBZ-TV he was considering getting married while on his trip. "Luis was one of a kind. He made a lot of friends here," said John Botelho, who coached Luis Miguel during his Little League years. "It's sad because he was such a good kid, always wanted to play baseball, never missed a practice, never missed a game." Botelho coached Miguel until he was 16. After he aged out, Miguel stuck around the area. "He was the best kid you could ever meet," said neighbor Denise Pyers. "The best kid in the neighborhood. Always greet you like, 'Hey good morning! Have a good day.' He was the best kid ever." Friends of Miguel tell WBZ-TV that he complied with the robbers, but they still shot him. Pyers said Miguel worked at the Amazon Facility and graduated from Durfee High School. Neighbors say his mother lives in Mexico now. The whole family still doesn't have a lot of answers as to how the events took place.
FALL RIVER, MA
Hike rescued after falling headfirst on Mount Monadnock

JAFFREY, N.H. – A 63-year-old Boston man was rescued by a medical helicopter after he fell headfirst while descending Mount Monadnock in New Hampshire.It happened Thursday on the white dot trail.Rescuers decided because of the nature of the man's fall and injuries, using the helicopter to reach him was the safest solution.The helicopter landed near the summit, and transported the man to Elliot Hospital in Manchester.The extent of the man's injuries were not released. 
BOSTON, MA
Longtime pals meet weekly at Ray's Poly-Clean to sip coffee, reminisce

WEST WARWICK — They gather at Ray’s Poly-Clean to sip coffee and tell stories about the good old days. “Who else do we know?” Albert DeSilva said, sitting inside the laundromat with his brother and two longtime friends. “I’m three or four generations away from these youngsters — what would we even talk about?”
WEST WARWICK, RI
Living In Warwick Neck!

I really appreciate where I live in July. Mike and I sit outside and watch the boats come in and out of Warwick Cove. We love hearing the music and laughter from the boats. It’s a busy time on the water, even with the price of fuel. This year...
Dead & Company Finishes Gillette Stadium Concert With Marathon Set After Rain Delay

Dead & Company Summer Tour 2022 rolled into the Boston area on Saturday for a concert at Gillette Stadium. While storms led to a rain delay of approximately an hour shortly after the show began, the band returned to the stage at 8:30 and played straight through until the 11 p.m. curfew outside a brief encore break in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Sports
School’s Out For The Summer

Providence’s school zone surveillance apparatus will remain unplugged for the next two months. From the ProJo:. Drivers no longer need to worry about $50 tickets for speeding through school zones in Providence, East Providence, Central Falls and Pawtucket, because the speed cameras have all been turned off for the summer.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ART! It’s a big one – the Wickford Art Festival

It’s one of the big ones this weekend! July 9th and 10th, join thousands from all around New England for the iconic Wickford Art Festival. Taking place at Wilson Park, 211 West Main Street (across from Centreville Bank) in North Kingstown, the festival runs from 10am to 5pm both days.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Road in warren to temporarily close for 4 months

WARREN, R.I. (WLNE) — A road in Warren is scheduled to temporarily close for four months starting Thursday. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation is closing Schoolhouse Road over the Warren Reservoir. Stretching from Serpentine Road to Kinnicutt Avenue. During the closure, RIDOT will replace old drainage pipes under...
WARREN, RI

