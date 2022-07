Colts HC Frank Reich said that he was eager to sign veteran QB Nick Foles because he thinks he’s the “perfect backup quarterback.”. “I wanted Nick to be on this team since I’ve been here, because I think he’s that good of a player,” Reich said, via Kevin Bowen of 1075TheFan. “I think he’s the perfect backup quarterback. It literally fell into our lap. We didn’t chase it. If it wouldn’t have worked out, we would have been happy with Sam (Ehlinger) but we’re really happy we got Nick.”

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO