‘What more do you need than good cheese and a glass of cider?” I’m at Batch Farm, in the Somerset village of East Pennard, and cheesemaker Malcolm Dyer is genially setting out his stall. The farm is one of the highlights of the Somerset Food Trail, a 10-day celebration of the county’s smaller-scale food producers running until 24 July. The trail aims to highlight the area’s bounty, offering visitors the chance to explore farms, meet growers, picnic in community farms and “food forests”, sip cider while watching local bands, and generally guzzle, graze and shop to their stomach’s content.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 6 HOURS AGO