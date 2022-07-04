4-star OL Madden Sanker sets commitment date

Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs are among the contenders to land a commitment from four-star offensive line recruit Madden Sanker. The talented interior offensive lineman plans to commit on July 11. Sanker is favored to commit to Louisville per 247Sports.

Sanker is ranked the No. 108 recruit in the class of 2023. Sanker is the seventh-ranked recruit in Georgia and the No. 4 interior offensive line prospect in the country.

The Georgia Bulldogs offered Sanker in June 2021. Georgia football has 12 commitments in the class of 2023, including three offensive linemen.

Georgia Bulldogs offensive line coach Stacy Searels is in his first recruiting cycle since rejoining the Dawgs. Paul Abell-USA TODAY Sports

Sanker is a key in-state prospect who plays football for South Paulding High School in Douglasville, Georgia. The 6-foot-4, 305-pound interior offensive line prospect previously announced Georgia, Rutgers, Miami, Vanderbilt, UNC, Mississippi State, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Louisville and Michigan State as his top 10.

The four-star offensive lineman has scholarship offers from some of the top programs in the country and has been invited to the 2023 Under Armour All-America Game.