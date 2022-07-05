Police: 1 arrested during protest at Little Rock River Market

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A large protest in the River Market caused the Little Rock Police Department’s Special Response Unit to be deployed.

On Monday, a crowd protesting the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade at the steps of the capitol began making their way downtown to the River Market ahead of the city’s fireworks show.

Authorities with the Little Rock Police Department said that at least one person was arrested during the incident and charged with disorderly conduct.

Police said that their SRU was activated in order to maintain peace and protect citizens due to the size of the crowd.

