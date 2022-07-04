PHOTOS: Gunman opens fire at Highland Park Fourth of July parade

CHICAGO, Ill. (FOX News) — A zoo about 30 miles from Highland Park, Illinois was forced to go into lockdown on Tuesday, after getting word of a potential threat. Police said a woman called a crisis intervention line, and said she wanted to harm visitors at the Brookfield Zoo and herself on the zoo grounds.
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — The suspected gunman in a Fourth of July parade shooting “seriously contemplated” committing a second shooting in Madison after he left Highland Park — where he is accused of killing seven and wounding several others. A judge denied bond on Wednesday for Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, 21, who was charged with […]
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Seven people were killed and at least 30 others wounded after a 21-year-old man opened fire on an Independence Day parade in Highland Park on Monday morning. The attack happened around 10:10 a.m. after shots were fired near Central Avenue and 2nd Street. At a news conference, Lake County Major Crime Task […]
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Authorities said 22-year-old Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III, the "person of interest" in the deadly Highland Park July 4th mass shooting is now in police custody.He was spotted in North Chicago, police attempted traffic stop, he fled, then they stopped him in Lake Forest, and was taken into custody without incident.The holiday mass shooting left six dead and dozens injured. Police said the shooting happened around 10:15 a.m. during the July 4th parade. Authorities said the gunman opened fire from a nearby rooftop using a high-powered rifle.Authorities didn't say what specific information led them to identify Crimo...
CHICAGO — More than $100,000 has been raised to help a Chicago Public Schools teacher and her family after they were wounded in the Highland Park mass shooting Monday. Teacher Zoe Kolpack, her husband, her father and her brother-in-law were among the more than 30 victims of the shooting, according to a GoFundMe raising money to support their recovery. Kolpack and her husband were shot in front of their two young children, who were unharmed, according to the fundraiser.
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — A 22-year-old man is in custody after six people were killed and dozens were hospitalized in a shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park. A manhunt for the alleged gunman lasted over eight hours. Police were looking for 22-year-old Robert “Bobby” Crimo III. The North Shore native was […]
It's a special week in Illinois with many celebrities from across the world coming to Chicago for this year's Fan Expo. I learned a long time ago that it's okay to be passionate about your hobby. For me, it's the Chicago Bears. Some people are sports fans, others are into movies, and even musicians too. I've been lucky enough through the years to be able to meet some of my favorite players. Who wouldn't want to meet their heroes? Plus nowadays, it's a lot easier to get autographs and take photos with celebrities thanks to fan fests.
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Officials have captured Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, the suspect in the Highland Park parade shooting Monday morning that left seven dead and thirty others injured. Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, age 21, was taken into custody Monday evening in North Chicago. Authorities said he was driving a silver 2010 Honda Fit, […]
Robert E Crimo III, the suspect in a mass shooting on an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago that police say acted alone and pre-planned the attack, has been charged with 7 counts of first-degree murder Tuesday.
MICHIGAN CITY – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a husband and wife were pulled from the water at Washington Park Beach yesterday. At approximately 6:45 p.m., emergency personnel was dispatched regarding two swimmers in deep water in the beach area of Lake Michigan who began to struggle against the current and went below the surface.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A child who was separated from his parents during the chaos of the Highland Park mass shooting has been reunited with his family. A woman who had the child said Highland Park police came to her home to take the child to the police station, to be reunified with his family.
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — The 21-year-old man accused of fatally shooting seven and wounding over 30 people at a Highland Park Fourth of July parade was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder on Tuesday evening. Much more information about the shooting was released on Tuesday — including that the alleged gunman, Robert “Bobby” Crimo […]
CHICAGO - Authorities in suburban Chicago have reunited a young boy with his grandparents after he was found alone in the aftermath of a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park. A picture was shared widely across social media Monday showing the boy in attempts to...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered flags across the state be flown at half-staff in honor of the victims of the mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, on July 4. In an order issued Tuesday, DeWine said flags on all public buildings and ground across the state were to fly at […]
A Park Ridge family says their 14-year-old son was pinned to the sidewalk, a knee pressed against his back, by an off-duty Chicago police officer who thought the boy had stolen his son’s bicycle. The boy’s mother, Nicole Nieves, said she believes the incident last Friday evening was racially...
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - The 21-year-old suspect in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade mass shooting is believed to have been turned away from a synagogue in the North Shore community in April, according to the head of a Jewish security organization. A man who looks like Robert E....
CHICAGO - Three Calumet City men were charged with throwing fireworks at Chicago police vehicles Monday in the Loop. Jiovanni Araujo, Yair Cruz-Roman and Guillermo Mota Jr., each face two counts of aggravated battery of a peace officer after they allegedly tossed "pyrotechnic objects" at police vehicles around 3:55 a.m. in the 200 block of North Columbus Drive, police said.
GARY, Ind. - Three people were killed and seven others were wounded in a mass shooting during a block party early Tuesday in Gary, Indiana. Police arrived at the scene of the shooting around 12:46 a.m. in the 1900 block of Missouri Street and found 10 people with gunshot wounds, three of them unresponsive, according to officials.
Comments / 0