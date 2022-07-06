ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amador County, CA

Update: Thousands without power and dozens evacuated as California wildfire explodes

By The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OI6JV_0gUplCuN00

Original story:

About 100 people are safe but unable to leave a PG&E powerhouse after a wildfire sparked near the North Fork of the Mokelumne River on Monday afternoon. The group was swiftly evacuated to safe ground by sheriff’s officials.

Thousands more in Amador and Calaveras counties are without power, according to PG&E. The company reported that it “deenergized” power lines in the area at Cal Fire’s request.

The Electra Fire started at 3:44 p.m., according to Cal Fire’s Amador-El Dorado unit, near Electra Road and Highway 49 along the Amador-Calaveras county line. The initial crews said the blaze had a “dangerous rate of spread up the drainage moving in a southerly direction” amid “steep and rugged terrain.”

By 7 p.m., the fire had grown to 959 acres, Cal Fire said. Firefighting aircraft are dropping retardant in an effort to slow the flames. One first responder was hurt due to the fire, Cal Fire said, but details about the injuries were not immediately known.

Amador County Sheriff Gary Redman said deputies who were in the area of Big Bar Launch quickly evacuated about 100 people in the upstream Box Beach area to the nearby Pacific Gas & Electric Co. facility, known as the Electra powerhouse.

That group remains at the powerhouse with several firefighting crews protecting the area because roads out are “impassable” due to the blaze and heavy equipment, Redman said.

“They are not able to leave because of the activity,” he said. “They’re holding for right now.”

Redman added that the evacuees were not in immediate danger from the flames and that personnel were working to clear a path for the people to be escorted out of the area.

Mandatory evacuations have been issued for residents in the Butte Mountain Road area. “Butte Mountain Road will be closed except for egress purposes,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post.

Evacuation orders were also in place for the Lake Tabeaud area: “All or portions of the following roads falling within the 2-mile radius are included in these updated evacuation orders: Amador Lane, Fig Tree Lane, Ponderosa Way, Clinton Road, and Tabeau Road at Clinton Bar Road,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Areas of Calaveras County north of Highway 26 from Montgomery Drive to Lower Dorray Road are also under evacuation, Cal Fire said.

An evacuation site has been set up at the Italian Picnic Grounds, 581 Highway 49 in Sutter Creek and at San Andreas Town Hall, 24 Church Hill Road.

The cause of the fire, which is 5 miles southeast of Jackson and 50 miles southeast of Sacramento, is under investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Electra Fire: Firefighters Strengthening Lines, Containment Holds At 40%; Evacuation Orders Still In Effect

JACKSON (CBS13) — The latest information on the Electra Fire burning near the Amador and Calaveras county lines: 7:41 a.m. After Wednesday night’s significant jump in containment of the Electra Fire, that number has stayed the same as of Thursday morning.  Cal Fire reports that containment stands a 40%. The size has now grown to 4,272 acres.  Firefighters say the incident’s behavior moderated overnight as humidity increased.  Work on strengthening control lines and mopping up hot spots will continue on Thursday.  Evacuation orders and warnings remain in effect in both Amador and Calaveras counties.   Previous day’s (July 6) updates below:  9 p.m. Acreage and containment remained steady from...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
WEKU

New evacuations for communities near California forest fire

JACKSON, Calif. — Evacuation orders were expanded Tuesday for remote California communities near a wildfire that may have been sparked by fireworks or a barbecue on the Fourth of July in a mountainous region that's a top tourism destination. The Electra Fire in Sierra Nevada Gold Country broke out...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
State
California State
County
Amador County, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Amador County, CA
Business
Local
California Business
City
Sutter Creek, CA
Amador County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
kubaradio.com

Wildfire Updates Including Yuba County Rices Fire

(Yuba & Nevada County, CA) – Cal Fire has not updated the Rices Fire since yesterday morning at 7:03, at which time, it was 85% contained at 904 acres with one structure destroyed and 520 threatened. No injuries reported, and while evacuation orders, warnings and advisories remain in Nevada County, they have all been lifted in Yuba County.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Lines#Wildfire#Fire Retardant#Pg E#The Electra Fire#Intel 12#Firis
goldcountrymedia.com

Hiker drowns in water above Placer County

For more on this subject, see Our View on page A4. Despite a dramatic rescue by authorities and a pair of good Samaritans, a stranded hiker was reportedly swept away and drowned in the water near the inflow of Folsom Lake Saturday afternoon. According to an El Dorado County Sheriff’s...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
UPI News

July 4th crowd temporarily trapped by growing California wildfire

July 5 (UPI) -- A wildfire in California continues to grow and forced dozens of people to temporarily take shelter at a Pacific Gas & Electric facility Monday night. Between 85 and 100 people had been celebrating the July 4 holiday near the border between Amador and Calaveras counties when they were forced to run from the flames, said Amador County Sheriff Gary Redman.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mandatory evacuations expanded in Amador County for Electra Fire

AMADOR COUNTY -- Mandatory evacuation and evacuation warning zones in Amador County were expanded Tuesday afternoon due to the Electra Fire, the Amador County Sheriff's Office said.According to Sacramento affiliate CBS 13, residents are being told to refer to a map posted to the Amadore County Sheriff's Facebook page. People can also enter their address in this website to see if it falls inside the order or warning zones.In Calaveras County, evacuation warnings due to the encroaching are now being issued for the following zones: 353, 354, 342, 343, 328, 329, and 330. A map of the area affected can be found here.Road...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Getting Answers: Why Were Some Firefighters Turned Away From Assisting With Electra Fire?

MOKELUMNE HILL (CBS13) — Containment has grown on the Electra Fire after it initially tripled in size over a span of 24 hours. One Calaveras fire department was left wondering why they weren’t called up to contribute to firefighting efforts. Bill Wennhold is chief of the Central Calaveras Fire and Rescue Protection District. They run five stations that cover 126 acres of steep mountain terrain and they operate 11 pieces of equipment. “We recognize we are always in a high fire danger zone,” Wennhold said. The Butte Fire ripped through their region in 2015 and took out more than 1,100 homes. So when...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Intel
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
ABC10

Evacuations ordered as Electra Fire burns in Amador County | Evacuations, Maps, Updates

JACKSON, California — A wildfire in Amador County is growing with a dangerous rate of spread Monday, fire officials said. The Jackson Fire Department said they have two pieces of equipment on the so-called Electra Fire south of Jackson at Electra Road and Highway 49. It's 959 acres in size and has been burning in a southerly direction, according to Cal Fire. The Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services said the fire is burning toward Moke Hill, Glencoe, and RR Flat.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
ABC10

2 people arrested in Electra Fire evacuation zones

JACKSON, Calif. — Two people were arrested on Wednesday in evacuations zones for the Electra Fire in Amador County. Find the latest updates on evacuation zones for the Electra Fire here. On Wednesday morning, deputies with the Amador County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a vehicle that continued...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Hiker drowns in waters near inflow to Folsom Lake

Despite a dramatic rescue by authorities and a pair of good Samaritans, a stranded hiker was reportedly swept away and drowned in the waters near the inflow of Folsom Lake Saturday afternoon. According to an El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office report, at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday, deputies were dispatched to...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Amador County Father Details Moments Family Was Forced To Flee River As Electra Fire Sparked

AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) — The Electra Fire began on Monday while some families were celebrating the Fourth of July along the river in Amador County. “I had just actually cast out my fishing line and I had gotten my kids set up on the beach,” John Sullivan said. That’s when he noticed a nearby bonfire out of control. “It had jumped over the road. It was on the side of the hill,” he said. Sullivan grabbed his wife, their eight-year-old daughter and five-month-old son and ran until an Amador County sheriff’s deputy stopped their family and nearly 100 other people trying to escape what...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Wildland fire breaks out near Lake Natoma, Orangevale Bluffs

Multiple units from the Folsom Fire Department, Metro Fire and California State Parks have responded to the scene of a vegetation fire that has broken out near the bike trail on the north shore of Lake Natoma. Upon arrival to the area of the original call to 902 River Way...
ORANGEVALE, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

15K+
Followers
767
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy