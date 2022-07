July 7 (UPI) -- Muslims around the world this week will celebrate the holy celebration of Eid al-Adha, which also marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. Eid al-Adha is the annual festival that recognized the Prophet Abraham's faithfulness to God after being tested with an unfulfilled command to sacrifice his son. Most Muslims in the United celebrate Eid al-Adha starting Saturday by visiting mosques and hosting community events.

