Morgan scores twice and US women down Haiti 3-0

 3 days ago
Mexico Soccer Concacaf Women´s Championship United States' Alex Morgan goes for a header during a CONCACAF Women'Championship soccer match against Haiti in Monterrey, Mexico, Monday, July 4, 2022.

MONTERREY, Mexico — (AP) — Alex Morgan scored a pair of first-half goals and the U.S. women's national team defeated Haiti 3-0 on Monday night in the opening match of the CONCACAF W Championship.

The tournament determines the region's four direct berths in the 2023 Women's World Cup, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Midge Purce also scored for the United States, which has won the past two World Cups.

Morgan opened scoring for the U.S. in the 16th minute with a heel flick off a pass from Mallory Pugh that got past Haiti goalkeeper Lara Larco.

Morgan's second goal came on a header in the 23rd minute.

Haiti was awarded a penalty in the 42nd but Roselord Borgella's attempt hit the post and caromed away. Borgella was handed a red card in the 45th, but video review rescinded the call and she was given a yellow.

The United States appeared to score on an own goal in the 78th, but Megan Rapinoe was ruled offside. Purce scored her fourth international goal in the 84th.

U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski praised Morgan and said he was pleased with the result, although there's things to work on before the Americans face Jamaica on Thursday.

“On the other side, we gave up a lot of opportunities, gave up a penalty kick. That’s something we’re going to have to do better and tie up a few things for the next game,” Andonovski said.

Eight teams are split into two groups for the W Championship. The top two finishers in each group earn World Cup berths. The third place finishers in each group advance to a 10-team intercontinental playoff, to be held in New Zealand in February.

The winner of the W Championship also earns a spot in the 2024 Olympics.

Haiti has never qualified for a World Cup or an Olympics.

In the group's late match, Khadija Shaw scored in the eighth minute and Jamaica held on to defeat Mexico 1-0 in the late match.

Canada, Costa Rica, Panama and Trinidad & Tobago are in the other group.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

