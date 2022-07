An energy expert is raising concerns that green energy policies could potentially cause more blackouts this summer. "Well, it's heading in that direction. And you see articles every day talking about looming blackouts this summer. And for proof of that, we just need to look at countries around the world and states here in America that have adopted the green agenda faster than normal," said Power the Future founder and CEO Daniel Turner Wednesday on "America’s Newsroom."

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO