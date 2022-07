A new chicken restaurant is finding its way to Southlake next year. Part of a national chain that includes over 200 restaurants in 17 states, Chicken Salad Chick is a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in a variety of chicken salad sandwiches. According to a media release, the company is looking to open five more restaurants in the DFW Metroplex over the course of the next five years — and one of them will be in Southlake.

