Kerrville, TX

Track & Field Competes at SCAC Championships

By Schreiner University
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s and Women’s Track & Field teams traveled to San Antonio, Texas, this weekend to compete in the 2022 SCAC Men’s and Women’s Track & Field Championships. As a team, the Schreiner Men...

Marisa Hernandez Named SCAC Hitter of the Week

KERRVILLE, TX: Marisa Hernandez, of the Schreiner University Softball team, has been named the SCAC Softball Hitter of the Week. “MARISA HERNANDEZ OF SCHREINER UNIVERSITY, a senior third baseman from La Vernia, Texas, has been named the SCAC Softball Hitter-of-the-Week for games played from Monday, April 18 through Sunday, April 24. Hernandez hit an outstanding .714 at the plate last week, helping the Mountaineers to secure a top-4 seed going into the SCAC Tournament this upcoming weekend. She went 5-for-7, recording at least one hit in all three games of the series and added three RBI, two doubles and two runs scored. Hernandez also walked twice to post an outstanding .778 on-base percentage and finished the weekend with an impressive 1.000 slugging percentage.”
Kirk & Cervantes Named SCAC Doubles Team of the Week

KERRVILLE, TX: Carson Kirk & Austin Cervantes, of the Schreiner University Men’s Tennis team, have been named the SCAC Men’s Tennis Doubles Team of the Week. “CARSON KIRK AND AUSTIN CERVANTES OF SCHREINER UNIVERSITY, have been named the SCAC Men’s Doubles Team of the Week for matches played from Monday, April 18 through Sunday, April 24. Kirk, a junior from Austin, Texas, and Cervantes, a senior from Ennis, Texas, earned an 8-1 victory at No. 1 doubles over TLU’s Simon Carandang and Hunter-Kemball Cook in the team’s only match of the week. The Mountaineers took the 9-0 victory, the team’s first conference win of the season, and improved to 6-11 overall.”
Baseball Splits Double-Header Against OLLU

GAME 1 – Schreiner 3 – OLLU 1. In game 1 of the double-header, the Mountaineers defeated the Saints 3-1. Leading the offensive attack for Schreiner was Devin Hooper (2-4) and Aidan Warren (2-3) who both recorded 2 Singles and 1 RBI on the day. On the defensive...
