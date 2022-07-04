ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Trio of former Gamecocks set for NBA Summer League action

By John Whittle
247Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA trio of former South Carolina men’s basketball players will lace up their high-tops in the NBA Summer League, which began on July 2 in California but lasts until July 17. The first four days were in California, lasting until July 5, then some teams head to Utah for three days...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sabrina Ionescu makes WNBA history with first 30-point triple-double

We all knew it was going to happen sometime soon. Sabrina Ionescu became just the second WNBA player with three career triple-doubles and the first with 30 or more points. Her 31 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists helped the New York Liberty to a 116-107 win at Las Vegas Wednesday night. She also became the first WNBA player to record three triple-doubles in the regular season. Sheryl Swoopes recorded the feat twice in the regular season and once in the playoffs. This performance is coming off Ionescu being named the Player of the Month for June where she led the Liberty to a 7-4 record. Overall, New York is 8-12. Last month, the former Oregon great averaged 19.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 43.1 percent from the field, 34.1percent from the three-point line, and 97.7 percent from the free-throw line. THE FIRST 30-POINT TRIPLE-DOUBLE IN @WNBA HISTORY 🤩@sabrina_i20 powers the Liberty over the Aces in historic fashion! pic.twitter.com/Qm6eu2ymF9 — ESPN (@espn) July 7, 2022 List 4-star QB Avery Johnson's commitment shows Oregon's all-in pursuit of Dante Moore
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
State
South Carolina State
247Sports

UCF Lands The Harris Twins

APOPKA, FL-Andrew and Michael Harris of Lake Brantley High School (Altamonte Springs, Fla.) announced their decision to stay home and commit to the University of Central Florida. The linebacker duo are both ranked inside the top 300 of the 247Composite rankings and become the second and fifth highest ranked recruits in the program’s history.
APOPKA, FL
247Sports

National Recruiting Experts weigh in on USC's move to B1G Ten

USC football has always had a national reach in recruiting, but come 2024, the Trojan logo will be seen annually on the field coast-to-coast. In two years, USC will move from the Pac-12 to what is currently known as the B1G Ten. That transition will have its advantages and disadvantages, although the pros appear to greatly outweighs the cons according to West Coast recruiting experts.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Summer League#Gamecocks#Nba Tv#The Nba Summer League#Columbia#The Chicago Bulls#The Dallas Mavericks#The Charlotte Hornets#The California League#Sec#All American#Cbssports Com
247Sports

Reports suggest Oregon, Washington unlikely to join Big Ten

Conference realignment is in full swing in July, and the Pac-12 Conference, or maybe Pac-10, has fallen victim. As USC and UCLA announced they would be heading east and joining the Big Ten conference starting in 2024, there have been rumors and reports that other Pac-12 teams may follow or stay with the conference. On Tuesday, reports of the Big 12 looking to add four Pac-12 teams to their conference in hopes of competing with the Big Ten.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

247Sports Crystal Ball Forecast: Five-star to LSU

LSU had a big Fourth of July weekend on the recruiting trail landing four commitments and those fireworks could carry over into this week. After talking to a few sources with knowledge of the recruitment I’ve logged a 247Sports Crystal Ball forecast in favor of the Tigers for five-star receiver Jalen Brown.
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

USC Football Summer Enrollee Report: Jordan Addison

Summer is underway for the Trojans, which means the remainder of USC's 2022 class is headed to campus. Last month we took a look at each of the incoming USC freshmen and their potential impact this fall. Now, we transition to the incoming transfers. The transfer series wraps up with a five-star offensive pickup. All rankings are via the 247Sports Composite unless noted otherwise.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

NBA Draft 2022: Why ex-Ohio State forward EJ Liddell fell to second round

Ex-Ohio State forward EJ Liddell was selected with the No. 41 overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft by the New Orleans Pelicans. Liddell, however, was widely projected as a first-round pick leading up to the draft. NBA scout Michael VandeGarde recently explained why Liddel went later than expected.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Duke alumni dot NBA Summer League Rosters

Duke set a program record with five NBA Draft picks at the end of last month, with Paolo Banchero (No. 1 overall), Mark Williams (No. 15), AJ Griffin (No. 16), Wendell Moore (No. 26), and Trevor Keels (No. 42) all hearing their names called. No other ACC team has produced five or more selections in a single draft since the draft went to just two rounds in 1989.
NBA
247Sports

247Sports talks battle for 5-star QB Dante Moore

Texas A&M is still in pursuit of its quarterback in the 2023 class, but a couple of options remain on the table. One of them being five-star Detroit Martin Luther King quarterback Dante Moore. The nation’s No. 4 rated quarterback, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite, made visits to Texas...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy