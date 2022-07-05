ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Gradual Warming Trend Ahead for San Diego County Through Next Weekend

By Elizabeth Ireland
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 2 days ago
A gradual warming trend is expected this week through the coming weekend with the warmest temperatures occurring Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures across inland areas will climb by a few degrees each day, while areas near the coast remain moderated by marine layer clouds and prolonged onshore flow each morning.

High temperatures on Tuesday were predicted to reach 70 to 75 along the coast, 76 inland, 76 to 81 in the western valleys, 81 to 86 near the foothills, 79 to 88 in the mountains and 100 to 105 in the deserts, according to the weather agency.

The marine layer becomes more shallow starting Thursday, with low clouds struggling to develop away from the immediate coast and some of the coastal valleys by the weekend.

Meteorologists said this will also allow coastal areas to warm up by a few degrees.

