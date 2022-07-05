Fourth of July Parade Packs Coronado: Tom Cruise Lookalike, Real Military Brass

So much fun was happening Monday on Coronado, a motorist driving across the Coronado Bay Bridge might expect to see a “Parking Full” sign.

Thousands converged on the island for the Fourth of July parade, picnics and the cool breeze on the shore, which kept temps in the mid to upper 60s.

Saluting the military was part of the 73rd anniversary parade and fireworks celebration.

Spectators lined both sides of Orange Avenue to view 100 units with military and veteran groups getting the most applause.

Parade-goers were dressed in patriotic outfits with red, white and blue shirts, sunglasses, dresses, hats and metallic stars on their skin.

Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener was the grand marshal. Kitchener is commander of the Naval Surface Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet. His decorations include the Defense Superior Service Medals, Legion of Merit awards and the Defense Meritorious Service Medal.

On the pop culture end of the spectrum, Quebec native and San Diego resident Jerome LeBlanc, a Tom Cruise impersonator, took selfies with fans as his volleyball-game float reprised a scene from the original “Top Gun” film.

(He was a hit as Maverick at the 2019 Coronado parade as well.)

In January, the Daily Mail newspaper of Britain told how LeBlanc , 34, was removed from Instagram for breaking one of the app’s “community guidelines” barring people from impersonating others. (He’d made a business of the gig.)

One of the more unusual activities took place before the parade as children and adults drew chalk circles in many colors on the street — aka Horse Bingo.

Many of these “poop circles” contained the artist’s name. If a horse made a deposit inside your circle during the parade, you were supposed to get a prize. A group of girls urged equestrians to navigate their steeds over their circles, but nothing dropped.

Other artists got lucky, however.

Other activities planned on the tied island for the holiday included an Adrian Empire demonstration and San Diego Star Wars Society photo-op, a Leap Frog demonstration, a band concert in Spreckels Park, a concert with Liquid Blue at the 16th fairway of the Coronado Golf Course and fireworks at 9 p.m. at the golf course.

Fireworks displays were planned throughout the county, including the Big Bay Boom in San Diego Bay.