ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

Toyota Pickup Involved in Collision Crashes into Chula Vista Office Building

By Elizabeth Ireland
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uNhco_0gUpSIfK00
Chula Vista police cruiser. Credit: OnScene.TV

A man suffered minor injuries Monday after his vehicle collided with another vehicle, then struck an office building.

Around 3:30 p.m., the unidentified man was driving a white Toyota pickup in the intersection of Bonita Road and Plaza Bonita Road when it collided with another vehicle, said Chula Vista police Lt. Gino Grippo.

The pickup then swerved off the street and into an office building at 3130 Bonita Road, Grippo said. The building, which was unoccupied at the time, sustained moderate damage.

Grippo said the driver wasn’t cited, and the collision remains under investigation.

City News Service contributed to this article.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onscene.tv

High Speed Head-On Major Injury Accident | Chula Vista

07.03.2022 | 1:06 PM | CHULA VISTA – The female driver of the Mercedes was traveling at a high rate of speed, eastbound on Olympic Parkway according to witnesses. She lost control of her vehicle and went into the center divider and hit a tree. The car went airborne and hit another vehicle head-on that was being driven by a male with his female companion as the passenger in the #2 lane of the westbound traffic. The Mercedes then flipped and hit the Mercedes SUV that was in the #1 lane, before landing in the center divider again. The woman was extricated from the Mercedes as were the two victims on the gray sedan. All 3 were transported to Mercy Hospital as major injuries according to the CVFD Captain on the scene. Westbound traffic was blocked for a time until the rescue and clean-up were completed. The female from the Mercedes will be checked for DUI at the hospital. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
CHULA VISTA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Chula Vista, CA
Accidents
Chula Vista, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Chula Vista, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
ABC 10 News KGTV

Car hits San Diego Police vehicle, flees scene

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Police are investigating a collision in which a driver struck a patrol car in Bankers Hill Tuesday morning and then fled the scene. SDPD officials said a department vehicle was in the 2100 block of Front Street at around 3:45 a.m. when it was hit by a car.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#City News Service
Times of San Diego

Late-Morning Fire Damages North Park Apartment Building

A late-morning fire damaged several units in a two- story North Park apartment building Wednesday. A late-morning fire damaged several units in a two- story North Park apartment building Wednesday. The blaze erupted for unknown reasons about 10:30 a.m. in the 4400 block of Boundary Street, just west of Interstate...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

SDPD Sergeant Suffered Major Injuries in Temecula Crash

A motorcycle sergeant with the San Diego Police Department crashed into a pickup truck and suffered major injuries in Temecula, authorities said Monday. The crash happened at about 8:35 p.m. Saturday. According to the California Highway Patrol, the sergeant was riding his police-issued motorcycle northbound on Rainbow Canyon Road just...
TEMECULA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Times of San Diego

Passenger Pleads Not Guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter in Downtown MTS Bus Death

A man who allegedly caused fatal injuries to another passenger aboard an MTS bus in downtown San Diego pleaded not guilty Tuesday to an involuntary manslaughter charge. Edward Hilbert, 55, is accused in the May 1 death of 28-year-old Anthony Mcgaffe, who died about an hour after police say they were called in response to “a violent disturbance” aboard a bus in the area of 1400 F St.
SAN DIEGO, CA
foxla.com

SUV crashes into Temecula storefront, none injured

TEMECULA, Calif. - An SUV crashed into a furniture store in Temecula today, but no one was injured. The vehicle crashed into the Dos Hermanos Artisans showroom located in a shopping center in the 28000 block of Old Town Front Street at about 2:10 p.m., according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
TEMECULA, CA
onscene.tv

Driver Leaves Disabled Friend Behind in Hit & Run Crash | San Diego

07.02.2022 | 5:45 AM | SAN DIEGO – The male driver and his male passenger (owner of the Mercedes) were westbound on Hwy 94, when the driver reportedly fell asleep and hit the center divider wall. The Mercedes then ricochet off of the wall and went across of all...
NBC San Diego

Missing Man Last Seen in Balboa Park Found Safe: SDPD

A man sought by San Diego police after going missing Tuesday has been found safe. SDPD was looking for the 55-year-old at-risk man since around 2 p.m. The department said in a tweet that he was found safe at around 11 p.m. Anybody with information about future missing people in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
26K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy