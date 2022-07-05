Toyota Pickup Involved in Collision Crashes into Chula Vista Office Building

Chula Vista police cruiser. Credit: OnScene.TV

A man suffered minor injuries Monday after his vehicle collided with another vehicle, then struck an office building.

Around 3:30 p.m., the unidentified man was driving a white Toyota pickup in the intersection of Bonita Road and Plaza Bonita Road when it collided with another vehicle, said Chula Vista police Lt. Gino Grippo.

The pickup then swerved off the street and into an office building at 3130 Bonita Road, Grippo said. The building, which was unoccupied at the time, sustained moderate damage.

Grippo said the driver wasn’t cited, and the collision remains under investigation.

City News Service contributed to this article.