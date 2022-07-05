ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Toya Johnson Served A LEWK In This Neon Green Herve Leger Ensemble

By Sharde Gillam
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36FXLL_0gUpQ9sS00
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Toya Johnson was spotted out at Essence Fest over the weekend looking as gorgeous as ever in a neon green fit that we loved!

The beauty took to Instagram to show off her fashionable ensemble, rocking a two piece neon green crop top retailing for $625 and a matching skirt retailing for $425 both from high fashion brand Herve Leger. She paired the look with Christian Louboutin shoes and a colorful handbag and wore her hair in a half up hair down hairstyle with big fluffy curls.

The entrepreneur showed off her summer time fine look on the social media platform, posting an IG Reel of her fit along with a quick recap of her day at the annual festival.

“Today was one for my inner child! Thank you @disney for the invite to todays #disneyxessence brunch. It was good to see everything you guys are working on, especially @disneyontheyard. #essencefestival2022,”she captioned the short video. Check it out below.

We’re loving this look on the superstar!

Toya Johnson Served A LEWK In This Neon Green Herve Leger Ensemble was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Kris Jenner Dips Into The Archives With Oversized Blazer, Wide-Leg Trousers & Pointy Heels for Jean Paul Gaultier Show With Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner brought haute couture to the front row with her partner Corey Gamble at Jean Paul Gaultier’s Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in Paris today. Kim Kardashian, North West, Anna Wintour, Alessandra Ambrosio also attended the event. The high fashion affair saw designer Olivier Rousteing take the reins for a special one-off collection.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Glows in Neon Green Cutout Dress & Versatile Boots With H&M to Support Black Female Entrepreneurship

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Tracee Ellis Ross teamed up with H&M and the non-profit Buy From a Black Woman to be their newest ambassador. The “Blackish” actress, who was recently announced as the 2022 ambassador for H&M in collaboration with BFABW, sat down with BFABW founder Nikki Porcher today in Los Angeles to discuss the challenges women of color face in the business world. Ross spoke to Porcher in a lime green strappy dress, repping bold colors like...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Sparkles in Daring Disco Cutout Dress With Christina Aguilera & Mya at LA Pride

Click here to read the full article. Paris Hilton showed her support for the LGBTQIA+ community while DJ’ing for Christina Aguilera’s performance — which included a cameo by Kim Petras — at LA Pride this weekend. On Sunday, the “Stars Are Blind” singer took the stage with Aguilera at Los Angeles State Historic Park in a custom silver dress by Bryan Hearns. The crystal-embellished piece featured a halter-neck silhouette with long sleeves, a plunging top cutout and thigh-high miniskirt with a daring waist-high side slit. Completing Hilton’s sparkling look was a sheer cutout bodice with geometric lines of crystal embroidery for aded...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toya Johnson
Person
Christian Louboutin
Vogue

Kendall Jenner’s Tank And Slip Dress Combo Is The Summer Styling Trick

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. While out in Los Angeles attending a birthday party, Kendall Jenner stepped out wearing a skimpy dress with a colourful sketch print from...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Jessica Biel Makes Bold Statement In Dramatic Plunging Top, Fringe Mini Skirt & Stacked Combat for Louis Vuitton Show With Justin Timberlake

Click here to read the full article. Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake made a bold style statement while attending the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2023 menswear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. The event included a special performance by Kendrick Lamar, who paid tribute to Louis Vuitton’s late creative director Virgil Abloh. The dynamic superstar duo was decked out in head-to-toe threads from the luxury French fashion house. Biel was uber-chic for the fashion forward event, pairing a structured printed top with a pinafore overlay and black fringe mini skirt. Her top had dramatic pointy shoulder pads and a plunging V-neckline. The “Candy”...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
purewow.com

Tracee Ellis Ross Wears Orange & Yellow Dresses on IG (& We’re Getting Major Citrus Vibes)

Whatever the occasion, Tracee Ellis Ross never fails to wow us with her fashion looks. Whether she’s stepping out on the red carpet or simply opting for a casual chic look, the Black-ish star blows us away every time with her stylish ensembles. This time around, the 49-year-old actress is giving us not one, but two ensembles we’re definitely adding to our fashion inspo board.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Fashion#Neon#Shoes#Essence Fest
Footwear News

Jessica Biel Executes ‘Cool Girl’ Style in Tan Cargo Pants and Slingback Heels With Justin Timberlake at Dior Men’s Show in Paris

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jessica Biel attended the Dior Men’s by Kim Jones Summer 2023 show in a laid-back outfit on Friday in Paris. As part of Paris Fashion Week, the actress arrived with her husband Justin Timberlake in matching outfits. The show which took place in Paris, France on June 24th showed a plethora of diverse and colorful menswear looks created by Dior’s Creative Director Kim Jones. The collection was built upon a spring-colored pallet with...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Nicole Kidman Shuts Down the Runway With Balenciaga’s Signature Extreme Eyeliner

From the runway to the showgoers, there was no shortage of star power at today’s Balenciaga couture show in Paris. But let’s be clear: Nicole Kidman shut down the runway as only she can. As husband Keith Urban beamed from the front row, the Oscar-winning actor made her catwalk debut. And true to do-anything-for-the-role form, Kidman delivered a complete and utter couture performance. In fact, there were audible gasps when Kidman stepped on the runway in a sumptuous metallic silver gown with a lengthy sweeping train and a set of black opera gloves. Only upping the ante were her teased strawberry blonde half-up hair and the extreme sweeps of jet black eyeliner—a recent signature of Demna’s shows.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Kris Jenner Puts Sleek Twist on Flowy Cape Dress With Pointy Shoes at Balenciaga Haute Couture Fashion Show

Click here to read the full article. Kris Jenner continued her monochromatic streak for Balenciaga’s Haute Couture show in Paris today. Creative Director Demna unveiled a collection filled with signature skintight bodysuits, dramatic ballgowns, unadulterated glamour and impeccable craft aplenty. The high fashion affair turned into a star-studded event as several A-list celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell all walked the runway. Jenner was joined by her 9-year-old granddaughter North West and Migos rapper Offset in the front row. The media mogul arrived in a shiny, satin cape dress. The sleek number had a slightly...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Diddy’s Mother Janice Combs Commands Attention in Art Deco Cutout Dress, Fishnet Stockings & Heels at BET Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Hed: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Mother Janice Combs Shines in Emerald Gown at the BET Awards Sean “Diddy” Combs celebrated his prolific career and legacy at the 2022 BET Awards, receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to Black culture and entertainment. By his side was his beloved mother, Janice Combs, who pulled out all the style stops for the award show. The 81-year-old beauty attended the award show last night in Los Angeles wearing a long-sleeve emerald green gown featuring an Art Deco-like pattern and cutout neck detailing. The elegant dress featured a slit...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Slides Into Summer With Yeezy Footwear & Baggy Blue Loungewear

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. No one does cozy street style like Lori Harvey. The model and skincare entrepreneur kept it casual as she stepped out in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Although its officially summer and the weather is starting to heat up, the fashion influencer proved that a sweatsuit is ideal for any season. Harvey was spotted out under the sunny skies in a vibrant blue ensemble. The loungewear set consisted of a crewneck that had long...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Jennifer Lopez Dons 6-Inch Gucci Heels, Silky Pajama-Inspired Loungewear for ‘First Class’ Flight

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez knows how to fly in style. The award-winning singer and actress wore a white, silk two-piece set by Nahmias with a colorful hummingbird design, paired with a pink bag by Valentino and Gucci’s white Malaga Kid T Strap platform pumps set on 6-inch heels. She also wore her long hair down and accessorized with pink oversized sunglasses.More from WWDAll the Looks from Gucci X Harry Styles Ha Ha Ha CollectionDaytime Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour Fashion View this post on Instagram A post shared...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Masters Canadian Tuxedo in Denim Shirt, Patchwork Jeans and Sandals

Click here to read the full article. Heidi Klum and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, wore equally cool looks as they were spotted together on Sunday in New York. The TV personality stepped out in an all-denim outfit. She wore a medium-wash denim long-sleeve shirt with patchwork jeans. Her baggy jeans featured a low-rise waist as well as a wide-leg opening. She accessorized her outfit with a black Tiesto Racing trucker hat, orange sunglasses, an array of jewelry and a black tote bag. The supermodel added a pair of strappy sandals with her Canadian tuxedo. Her sandals featured black straps across her feet...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Lizzo Shimmers in Gucci Feather-Trim Navy Gown on BET Awards Red Carpet 2022

Click here to read the full article. Lizzo updated classic old Hollywood glam for her latest red carpet appearance, wearing a gown reminiscent of a 1920s feather robe to the 2022 BET Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. To attend the annual celebration of Black talent and culture, Lizzo — who was styled by Jason Rembert — wore a draped Gucci gown made of deep navy shimmer fabric trimmed in wispy black feathers. The dress featured a plunging neckline partially trimmed in black lace, which dove into a ruched sash-like midsection wrapped around the torso. Lizzo’s semi-sheer skirt featured a high...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Tiffany Haddish Serves Sleek Style in Off-The-Shoulder Jumpsuit & Criss-Cross Stiletto Sandals at ‘Lightyear’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Tiffany Haddish made a sleek style statement at the Los Angeles premiere of Disney Pixar’s “Lightyear” held at the El Captain Theatre on Wednesday night. The “Toy Story” spinoff follows Buzz Lightyear as he embarks on an intergalactic adventure with a group of ambitious recruits and his robot companion. Chris Evans and Keke Palmer also star in the film, which officially hits theaters on June 17. Haddish wore a black off-the-shoulder jumpsuit to the star-studded affair. The garment was complete with long breezy sleeves, ruched detailing on the chest and balloon pants. The Emmy...
LOS ANGELES, CA
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
639K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy