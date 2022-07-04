ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plains, MT

NI Lakers 19U splits DH in Plains over weekend

By TREVAN PIXLEY
Bonner County Daily Bee
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NI Lakers 19U legion baseball team split its two games in Plains, Montana over the weekend. They won 5-2 against the Plains Riverdogs in the nightcap and fell to 12-10 to the Libby Loggers in the opener. Libby would go on to snap the Lakers five-game winning streak....

