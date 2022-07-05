ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 4' game

By The Associated Press
Bakersfield Californian
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of...

www.bakersfield.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Californian

CA Lottery

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Single-A Florida State League Glance

Fort Myers at Tampa, 6:30 p.m. Bradenton at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m. Palm Beach at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m. Clearwater at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m. St. Lucie at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
FLORIDA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

New California wildfire strands Fourth of July revelers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters in Northern California were battling a fresh wildfire that broke out Monday east of Sacramento at a recreation area packed with Fourth of July revelers and forced a number of evacuations. As the fire quickly spread, 85 to 100 people celebrating the holiday at...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Letter to the editor: California AG treats gun privacy as second-class right

The California Department of Justice and state Legislature, under the auspices of research, collected a huge database of information on California firearms owners. The data collected included: name, address, race, gender, age, driver’s license number, concealed weapons permit application or denial and types of firearms owned by law-abiding citizens.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy