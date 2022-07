A young male gunman with long black hair and of small build believed to be between 18-20 years old opened gunfire atop a rooftop with a high-powered rifle on innocent children, men and women marching in and/or watching a traditional 4th of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, a suburb north of Chicago, at approximately 10:14 a.m. on July 4, 2022, killing at least six people and wounding over two dozen other individuals rushed to area hospitals, including some in critical condition.

HIGHLAND PARK, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO