After many years of planning, the South Bay city of Sunnyvale is watching the final piece of its downtown rebirth take shape. The last part of the project known as Cityline is under construction on land that was once the location of the city’s large indoor shopping mall. Eight of the former mall’s 35 acres are being developed into a series of offices, shops, a plaza and multi-unit apartments. Cityline will link with existing business on historic Murphy Avenue, as well as with a host of other buildings that have gone up in recent years, many with shops on the ground floor and residences and offices upstairs.

1 DAY AGO