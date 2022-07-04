ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Ten football: Favorite future matchups after USC, UCLA spurn Pac-12

By Isaac Trotter
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Texas and Oklahoma left the Big 12 for the SEC, the writing was on the wall that college football was changing forever. USC and UCLA took it a step further when they announced they were done with the Pac-12 and headed to the Big Ten for greener pastures. The Big...

