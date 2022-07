Major cities across the U.S. reported dozens of shooting incidents and homicides over the 4th of July weekend. While the deadliest shooting over the holiday weekend occurred on Monday in a suburb about 45 minutes north of Chicago — when a gunman opened fire from a rooftop onto a parade and left seven people dead and more than 30 others injured — other shootings within Chicago and other major U.S. cities also left dozens dead or injured.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO