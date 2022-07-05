ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Community turns out for Fourth of July

By Thomas Caputo
Romesentinel.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUTICA — As the United States of America celebrates 246 years of independence from Great Britain, cities from all over the nation held parades and events in recognition of Independence Day. Utica’s Independence Day parade began on Genesee St. in front of the St. Elizabeth Medical Center. The...

romesentinel.com

Comments / 0

Romesentinel.com

New York Mills to celebrate centennial

NEW YORK MILLS — The village of New York Mills has been in existence since 1922 — and this year it will celebrate a milestone of 100 years as a community of rich heritage and a place where, officials say, today’s modern opportunities meet yesterday’s traditions.
NEW YORK MILLS, NY
Romesentinel.com

RFA Class of ’52 to gather for reunion

ROME — Members of the Rome Free Academy Class of 1952 will gather for their 70-year reunion on Saturday, Aug. 20. The reunion will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Franklin Hotel, 301 S. James St., organizers said. For information, members of the class can contact...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Norbert F. Seavey

Norbert F. Seavey, of Holland Patent, passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center. A true American, born on Memorial Day, he passed on 4th of July. He was born on May 31, 1935, in Utica, NY, a son of Frederick and Mary (Kodz) Seavey and graduated from Whitesboro Central Schools before proudly served his country in the US Army. On July 11, 1970, he was united in marriage to Marion Humphrey at St. Joseph-St. Patrick’s Church and shared a blessed union of 52 years. Norbert, alongside his brother Don, owned and operated Seavey Bros. Trucking in Marcy, NY. The family owned Woodside in Holland Patent before building and operating Seavey’s Woodside Plus until he “retired” to do what he truly loved- helping others.
HOLLAND PATENT, NY
Romesentinel.com

Frances M. Roberts

Frances M. Roberts, 73, of New Hartford, passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center. She was born on September 13, 1948, in Utica, a daughter of the late Rocco and Margaret (Reynolds) LaPaglia and graduated from TR Proctor High School in 1967. On March 4, 1969, Frances was united in marriage to Glenn Roberts at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Utica and shared a blessed union of 53 years. She was employed for many years as a sales clerk with Montgomery Ward, Utica and then with P&C Grocery Store, New Hartford, retiring in 2001.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Funeral notices — July 7, 2022

CARPENTER — MaryLou (Dolan) Carpenter, 58, of Camden, on June 27, 2022. Service 10 a.m. today at St. Joseph’s Church, Lee Center. Burial Evergreen Cemetery, Stokes. Arrangements by LaRobardiere Funeral Home,109 Main St., Camden. Contributions to Kevin Guest House, 782 Ellicott St., Buffalo, NY 14203 or kevinguesthouse.org. CLEMENS...
ONEIDA, NY
Romesentinel.com

R-Cats fundraiser Sunday at Capitol Arts Complex

ROME — The R-CATS Program will be hosting an Inside Yard Sale from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, at the Capitol Arts Complex, 220 West Dominick St., Rome. All items for sale are new - with or without tag - and are marked at a discount off retail price. All money raised during the event will go directly to the TNR Funding Program to spay/neuter and vaccinate homeless cats in Rome.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Kirkland Senior Center announces July activities

CLARK MILLS — The Kirkland Senior Center, Mill Street, has announced the following events for the month of July:. July 5, noon: grilled cheese and ham sandwiches, $5. July 19, noon: Picnic at Firehouse #2, Franklin Ave., Clinton (courtesy of Clinton Lions Club) July 26, 11 a.m., council meeting;...
CLINTON, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Utica announces paving schedule for Genesee Street

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The City of Utica has announced that it will start paving Genesee Street on Thursday, July 14th. The paving will take place from July 14th to July 15th on Oriskany Blvd to Court Street from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am. Paving operations will then resume on Friday, July 15th at 6:00 pm and run until Saturday, July 16th at 6:00 am. This schedule is subject to change due to weather.
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Neighbors advocate for grocery store to return to Valley Plaza

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rhonda Vesey has lived on Syracuse’s Southside since 1970. She doesn’t have a car and would often walk to Tops when it was in Valley Plaza. “It meant that if you needed produce, quick easy and in a hurry, dairy products, meat products, the deli that it was hands away, footsteps away,” Vesey explained.
SYRACUSE, NY
Romesentinel.com

ROUNDUP: Whitestown, Oriskany, Utica, New Hartford, Ilion and Moran Post

The Whitestown Post Legion baseball team got some early offense and a solid pitching performance to continue a recent hot streak. Whitestown got both of its runs in the opening inning and Colin Skermont threw a complete game to help the team edge New Hartford Post for a 2-1 District V Legion win on Wednesday at New Hartford High School.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

HCCC appoints purchasing agent

HERKIMER — Herkimer County Community College has appointed Colleen Bentley-Ciccone, of Frankfort, as purchasing agent. Bentley-Ciccone will manage and process all purchasing activity and oversee the mailroom, copy center, fleet vehicle assignments and telephone attendant. Bentley-Ciccone served as assistant director of business services, responsible for purchasing and accounts payable,...
FRANKFORT, NY
Romesentinel.com

Boilermaker Road Race: Part of the Fabric of Utica

What began as a simple gesture to give back to the community that supported a family’s business is now the largest annual event in all of Utica. The annual 15-kilometer Boilermaker Road Race is also one of the most competitive road races in the world. In 1978, race founder...
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

‘Music in the Air’ at Theodore’s in Canastota

CANASTOTA — The Oneida-Canastota Christian Women’s Club Invites the public to their Music is in the Air luncheon. The luncheon will take place on Thursday, July 21 from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Theodore’s Restaurant, Route 5, in Canastota. The cost is $16 at the door...
CANASTOTA, NY
Big Frog 104

Utica School Board Gets New Prez and a New Official Newspaper

Utica attorney and school board member Joseph Hobika Jr. was elected Utica School Board president on Tuesday night at the board's organizational meeting. Danielle Padula was elected Vice President.Hobika replaced retiring President and former Utica Mayor Louis LaPolla. New board members Tennille Knoop and James Paul were also sworn in...
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Michael J. Kunkel

Michael J. Kunkel, 76, of Rome, passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Utica. He was born on July 7, 1945, in San Antonio, TX, the son of Lambert and Catherine (Narrow) Kunkel. Mike had three brothers and three sisters. He was a...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Affiliate’s merger won’t impact Rome Health operations

ROME — A merger between St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse and St. Peter’s Health Partners in Albany will have no effect on operations at Rome Health, according to hospital officials. Rome Health President and Chief Executive Officer AnneMarie W. Czyz said the announcement that St. Joseph’s Health...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Protocol chief at Rome Lab retires after decades of service

ROME — The Air Force Research Laboratory Information Directorate has announced James Ray has officially retired from his duties as chief of protocol at Rome Lab. Ray’s last day was Friday, ending more than three decades of service both as a civilian and on active duty. Ray was...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Madison County Democrats honor two local organizations

At its 12th annual James and Dolley Madison Community Service Celebration held last week, the Madison County Democratic Committee honored two local community development organizations:. The Hamilton Partnership for Community Development, which was established in 1999 by representatives of Colgate University and Hamilton Town and Village governments; and. The Cazenovia...
MADISON COUNTY, NY

