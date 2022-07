Watsonville firefighters tear into a wall at the rear of a home on the 600 block of Lincoln Street Tuesday where a fire broke out. Division Chief Corey Schaefer said the fire erupted just past noon inside the wood walls of an older single-story home. Firefighters put a quick lid on the blaze. Though people were home at the time, no injuries were reported. The cause is still under investigation. Schaefer said the fire displaced seven adults and four children from their home.

