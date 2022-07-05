ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cole Swider Shooting Lights Out For Lakers in NBA Summer League

By Mike McAllister
 3 days ago
Cole Swider shot lights out from the outside for the second straight NBA Summer League game for the Los Angeles Lakers in Sunday's 100-77 win over the Golden State Warriors. Swider was 5-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 16 points, three rebounds and a block in over 19 minutes of action. This after scoring 13 points on 5-7 shooting including 3-5 from beyond the arc to go along with six rebounds a block in a win over Miami.

Through two Summer League games, Swider is shooting 61.5% from three point range while averaging 14.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game. Swider was signed to a two-way contract by the Lakers after not being selected in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Swider came to Syracuse last offseason as a transfer from Villanova. He was not playing a consistently large role with the Wildcats and elected to look elsewhere for that opportunity. With the departures of Alan Griffin and Quincy Guerrier, Syracuse had the roster space and role available. With Swider's relationships with the coaching staff, it was a slam dunk for both sides.

Still, it took Swider a bit to get comfortable. He started the year 3-22 from beyond the arc but really turned it on over the last half of the season. In the final 13 games, Swider shot 40-77 (52%) from three point range and had several games where he took over offensively. He even seemed to get more comfortable on the defensive end as well and rebounded at a high level all season.

In total, Swider averaged 13.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals per game while shooting 44% from the floor overall and 41% from three. He also shot over 86% from the free throw line.

AllSyracuse is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Syracuse athletics

