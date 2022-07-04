ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four-star LB chooses Oklahoma over Auburn

By Taylor Jones
 2 days ago
Auburn Football received great news on Monday, as four-star wide receiver karmello English from nearby Phenix City committed to the Tigers, giving them their second four-star commitment over a three-day period. Head coach Bryan Harsin hoped that his fortune would double by landing another commitment on Monday from four-star linebacker Phil Picciotti.

Those plans did not work out, as Picciotti announced that he would be heading to Oklahoma.

However, Auburn fans should not worry, as the Tigers are in good shape to land one, if not two talented linebackers from the 2023 recruiting cycle.

For the 2023 class, Auburn has extended an offer to 27 linebackers across the nation, and are currently the favorites to earn commitments from two of those says On3.

Auburn is currently the favorite to grab Lewis Carter, a four-star linebacker from Tampa, Florida. Carter is the No. 12 linebacker in the country, and the No. 35 overall recruit from the state of Florida. According to On3, Auburn has a 28% chance to grab Carter’s commitment, with UCF not far behind.

What moved Auburn ahead of programs such as Oklahoma and North Carolina was a very successful official visit during the weekend of June 17-19. It also helps that his head coach at Tampa Catholic High School is former Tiger, Jeris McIntyre.

Eric Muse, a three-star linebacker from Jackson-Olin High School in Birmingham is another recruit that is favored to commit to Auburn. Muse received an offer from Auburn last July, and the Tigers have received a 92.6% chance to get the commitment from Muse.

