ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valencia, PA

LASD Searching For Valencia Man, 36, With Epilepsy

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MlUPN_0gUp0cN500

VALENCIA (CNS) - Sheriff's detectives again searched Monday for a 36- year-old man with epilepsy who went missing in Valencia.

Derek Lee Quinones was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the 23800 block of McBean Parkway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Quinones is Hispanic. He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs an estimated 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, according to the LASD.

He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and blue sweat pants. He also has a tattoo of a lion's head on his left shoulder, the LASD reported.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call the LASD's missing person's unit at 323-890-5500 or 911. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zu2M0_0gUp0cN500
Photo: LA County Sheriff's Department

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Valencia, PA
City
Valencia, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lasd#Epilepsy#Missing Person#Hispanic#La County Sheriff
KFI AM 640

Body Found in Lake at SoFi Stadium

INGLEWOOD (CNS) - A man's body was pulled from the lake at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood Wednesday, and an investigation was underway. Firefighters were sent to the stadium shortly after 6:20 a.m., after receiving a report from security personnel who noticed the man on video hopping a fence on the West Century Boulevard side of the stadium and moving toward the lake, according to Inglewood Mayor James Butts and the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
INGLEWOOD, CA
KFI AM 640

Felon Arrested, Illegal Guns Recovered in Palmdale Raid

PALMDALE (CNS) - A convicted felon is under arrest Thursday after Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies recovered more than 90 illegal "ghost guns" during a raid in Palmdale. The arrest and the seizure of the illegal weapons and ammunition was announced at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday on the Los Angeles County Sheriffs' Department's Facebook page.
PALMDALE, CA
KFI AM 640

Authorities ID Man Shot to Death in Compton

COMPTON (CNS) - Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was shot to death in Compton on the Fourth of July. The shooting occurred about 11:20 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of West 134th Place, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Lamar Gant, 49,...
COMPTON, CA
theavtimes.com

Two wounded in Palmdale shooting

PALMDALE – A man wounded in a shooting in Palmdale Friday evening was hospitalized in critical condition while a second man was hospitalized with moderate injuries, authorities said. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station were called at 8:52 p.m. Friday, July 1, to the 1700 block of East Palmdale...
PALMDALE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Tattoo
KTLA

1 arrested, Pasadena Target evacuated as part of homicide investigation

One person was arrested after Pasadena police evacuated a Target store as part of a homicide investigation Wednesday afternoon. Around 2:15 p.m., officers from the Pasadena Police Department responded to a home near the intersection of Mentor Avenue and Bell Street for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. Officers arrived on scene […]
PASADENA, CA
KTLA

3 men followed, robbed at gunpoint in Beverly Grove: LAPD

Police are searching for three armed suspects who apparently followed and robbed three men in Beverly Grove early Wednesday morning. The incident was reported about 4:15 a.m. at a 76 gas station on Melrose Avenue near North Fairfax Avenue. The victims had gold chains, two wallets, two iPhones, a Louis Vuitton bag and a gold […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman arrested after attacking street vendor

LOS ANGELES – A woman is behind bars Tuesday for an alleged attack on a taco stand worker in the Harvard Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles. India Duerson, 30, was arrested at 4 p.m. Tuesday by Los Angeles Police Department officers on suspicion of robbery. The attack occurred...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
42K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy