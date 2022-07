When we last checked in, we had just finished crossing from Missouri, through Kansas, and into Oklahoma on our Route 66 road trip with the 2022 Nitto American Road Tour. After a great day of exploring the Heartland, we ended the evening clicking off passes at the Thunder Valley Raceway Park dragstrip. Our good fortune ran out when a foreign object from the highway chose to have its way with one of our 22-inch tires.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO