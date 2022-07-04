ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit Sky Carp games shorter than ever due to new rule

By JIMMY OSWALD Staff Writer
 2 days ago
Beloit Sky Carp starter MD Johnson (39) isn't bothered by having a pitch clock. Jim Franz/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT—A Sky Carp can fly at speeds as high as 40 miles per hour.

Beloit Sky Carp games seem to fly by even faster than that after Major League Baseball instituted a pitch clock across all full-season Minor League teams this season.

There is a 14-second timer between pitches when the bases are empty and an 18-second timer when there is a player on base. There is also a 30-second timer between each new batter.

The goal of the timer is to shorten the games, which in 2021 were an average of three hours long, with over half of them going on longer than that.

And the new rule has proven to be more than effective as game times are down to an average of around two hours and 36 minutes.

The change received a mixed reaction from both players and fans as some liked the sport’s attempt to make games more appealing to generations that have shorter and shorter attention spans while others felt the game was fine the way it was and should stay unchanged.

Beloit starting pitcher M.D. Johnson is one of those who is a fan of the new rule.

“I like it,” he said. “To be able to throw each pitch and then have to just get right back on the mound and move on. There’s not a lot of time to process when you throw a curveball in the dirt or a fastball up, You have to flush it and move on to the next pitch a whole lot faster.”

Sky Carp pitching coach Jason Erickson, who was a minor league pitcher for several seasons before spending the next ten as a coach, said he has seen a similar way of thinking among pitchers.

“I do think that there’s times when guys can think too much,” Erickson said. “Decreasing the amount of time in between pitches definitely limits the amount of time the guys can think and dwell on some things.”

Erickson, who admits he wasn’t a big fan of the idea at first, has also become a supporter of the change.

“As I’ve seen it play out and seen how guys have gotten used to it, I think action is happening faster,” he said. “The games are obviously moving, and I don’t even think the time of the games is as big a deal, it’s just the fact that the next pitch is coming. There’s not as much downtime waiting for the next pitch.”

Pitchers get two step-off or pickoffs per batter, and hitters are only allowed one timeout per at bat.

This has forced some pitchers to change their routines on the mound while quicker-working pitchers, like Johnson, haven’t had to make any drastic changes.

“I personally haven’t,” he said. “I know several guys who have had to speed up a little bit, especially some of the relievers that took a little more time trying to get in.”

If a batter takes more than one timeout or if he is not in the box attentive to the pitcher with nine seconds left, it becomes an automatic strike.

If the pitcher does not throw the ball before the time hits zero, it is an automatic ball.

Johnson said that the modification has affected hitters more than the pitchers.

“I think it’s an advantage to the pitcher,” he said. “Just because a lot of batters like to get in there and then call time late, especially if (the pitcher) is just holding (the ball). And with only one step out now because of the auto strike or the auto ball, I think that’s really something that is changing how the game is structured.”

Not every pitcher was a staunch supporter of the change as many felt rushed, but a majority of those players have adjusted..

“I guess at first guys weren’t used to it,” Erickson said. “They felt like everything sped up for them. But as time has gone by, they’ve gotten used to just getting the ball back, getting on the rubber, getting the sign and then, if you do that fast enough, you have plenty of time to hold the runners or go through some mental processes in between each pitch.”

Johnson added that he would like to see the rule modified a tad so that pitchers can be allowed one step when nobody is on base, just like how the batter is allowed one timeout per plate appearance.

He also wouldn’t mind seeing an increase in the amount of time between each pitch.

“I would like to see that updated a little bit,” he said. “21 seconds instead of 18 when there is a runner on base, so we can actually shake through our signs.”

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said recently in an interview that he fully supports adding a pitch clock to the major league level as soon as 2024.

And while some fans of the game may be concerned about it changing the product they love, Johnson said the sport is still as simple as it ever was.

“It’s only changed dead time,” he said. “Baseball is still the pitcher pitching the ball and the batter having to hit it.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
WIFR

Rockford man turns 108-years-old on July Fourth

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “I’m just happy to be 108. Nine girls and six boys, not bad,” said Izer Tilson who hits a big milestone in his life. At 108-years-old he describes his life like a story book. Raising fifteen children, who went on to give him more than 100 grandkids that he has had the privledge to watch grow-up over the years.
ROCKFORD, IL
