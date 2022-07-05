Nebraska medical marijuana campaign says it might fall short

Raise the Wage Nebraska is ready to submit more than 130,000 signatures to increase Nebraska’s minimum wage to $15 by 2026. Campaign Manager Kate Wolfe tells KLIN News, “It is a huge sigh of relief to know we have hit our goals of the number of signatures that we need to turn in to qualify for the ballot. It is always a stress at the end. That never changes. We are just really excited to have support from all across Nebraska.”

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO