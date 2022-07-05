ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraska medical marijuana campaign says it might fall short

 2 days ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A campaign to legalize marijuana for medicinal use in Nebraska is in danger of missing its signature goal to qualify for the...

klin.com

Raise The Wage Nebraska Collects 130,000 Petition Signatures

Raise the Wage Nebraska is ready to submit more than 130,000 signatures to increase Nebraska’s minimum wage to $15 by 2026. Campaign Manager Kate Wolfe tells KLIN News, “It is a huge sigh of relief to know we have hit our goals of the number of signatures that we need to turn in to qualify for the ballot. It is always a stress at the end. That never changes. We are just really excited to have support from all across Nebraska.”
WOWT

Nebraska couple frustrated over upcharges with moving in-state

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Looking for a more relaxed lifestyle an Omaha couple moved to small-town Nebraska but getting there cost them a startling amount of stress and cash. After paying for a move from Omaha to Crawford, Nebraska, Jessica Irwin tells her mom she has a lot of emotions to unpack.
Nebraska Lottery raises $12 million for beneficiaries

The Nebraska Lottery recently distributed among its beneficiary funds $12,254,024, derived from a share of Scratch and Lotto ticket sales for the previous three months. A total of $880,499,889 has been distributed in quarterly transfers since the Nebraska Lottery began operation on September 11, 1993. The latest transfer, made the week of July 1, was distributed among beneficiaries in the following manner:
Nebraska Examiner

Blood says state needs new direction from governor after Ricketts

BELLEVUE — State Sen. Carol Blood is running more than a race for governor this summer. Between events, she runs the dog-friendly farmer’s market in Nebraska’s oldest city. She’s at Washington Park Saturday mornings from 8 a.m. to noon, strolling past the booths of vendors selling small-batch steaks, homemade pastries, fresh vegetables and hand-painted art. […] The post Blood says state needs new direction from governor after Ricketts appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
kwit.org

NEWS 7.5.22: Severe Weather Risk, 4th of July Drownings, Nebraska Medical Marijuana Measure in Jeopardy, Smithfield Pork Settlement, and Black Hills Tourism

Most of the state of Iowa is under a heat advisory today, while parts of eastern Iowa are under an excessive heat warning. Officials tell Radio Iowa far northwest Iowa is at moderate risk with a level of four out of five for severe weather. Part of the region is under a severe thunderstorm watch as well. An enhanced risk is three out of five for the rest of Siouxland. The biggest threat could come from heavy thunderstorms and high winds.
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska struggles to get students back into college

NEBRASKA -- The COVID-19 public health emergency forced many Nebraska students to put their college careers on hold. New data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center shows that more than 300,000 Nebraskans have completed some college but don't have credentials. Officials with Nebraska's coordinating commission for postsecondary education say...
KSNB Local4

Nebraska State Patrol starts Camp 66

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - There are 19 recruits that have started on their journey to become Nebraska State Troopers. It’s a 22 week program that ends with graduation in December at the State Capitol. The recruits will go through extensive training in the classroom as well as hands on.
klkntv.com

Nebraska State Penitentiary inmate dies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska State Penitentiary inmate Charles Kays, 81, died on Tuesday, according to the Department of Correctional Services. Kays was sentenced in Douglas County for first-degree sexual assault of a child, two counts of third-degree sexual assault of a child and other crimes. He began his...
Gov. Ricketts announces appointments to boards and commissions

LINCOLN, Neb.-Governor Pete Ricketts announced recent appointments he has made to fill Nebraska’s boards and commissions. The following appointees are unpaid and are not subject to Legislative confirmation:. Abstracters Board of Examiners. Janice E. German, Chadron. Advisory Committee on Aging. Kimberly J. Baumann, Pierce. Sharon L. Busch, Lincoln. Colleen...
doniphanherald.com

Don Walton: Flood congressional victory spotlights rural-urban divide

Last week's special election in eastern Nebraska's 1st Congressional District not only matched Mike Flood against Patty Pansing Brooks, but also produced results that pitted Lincoln against the rest of the district. With Sarpy County emerging as a potential battleground in the Nov. 8 general election when 1st District voters...
The Nebraska City News Press

Nebraska issues provisional gaming licenses to WarHorse Gaming

WarHorse Gaming LLC announced on June 8 that the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission has issued the state’s first provisional casino operator licenses for the Omaha and Lincoln facilities. The licenses allow for WarHorse management to obtain the appropriate financing, enter into vendor contracts, and begin employee recruitment. “We...
Seven unusual places to stay at Nebraska’s state parks

Ready for some adventure? Ditch your hotel room this summer and stay somewhere a bit unconventional – like a tepee or a remodeled caboose. Nebraska’s state parks have several unexpected opportunities like these that you might want to try. Here are several lodging options that are sure to...
