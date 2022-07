The City of Florence is moving forward with the sale of the Quince street property across from the Florence Events Center, but it must first get official approval from the Florence City Council. During June’s meeting of the Florence Urban Renewal Agency, at which parameters were set for the project, some individuals were not on board with the plans for a Wyndham Microtel hotel. Speaking as a private citizen FURA Board Member Graham Ross said the initial plan was for a hotel conference center hybrid, something which was tabled due to profitability concerns.

