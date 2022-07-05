ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public reminded to cleanup trash after big holiday gatherings

By Kristy Tamashiro
 3 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Surfrider Foundation Hawaii is reminding the public to clean up after big Fourth of July gatherings.

The group says trash can get picked up in the wind and easily end up in the ocean.

So the public can help by keeping an eye on their belongings. The Surfrider Foundation said trash getting into the water can be extremely harmful to marine life.

“The plastic pollution of any type is really hurting our seabirds, our turtles, all our sea life, because they ingest this plastic and they can’t digest it and they die,” said Barbara Wievner of the Surfrider Foundation Hawaii.

The Surfrider Foundation has an organized beach cleanup on Tuesday at Anahola Beach on Kauai. However, if the public sees litter, they’re asked to pick it up and throw it away.

The group is highly encouraging the public to organize their own cleanups too.

KHON2

