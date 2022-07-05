ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

$20K reward offered in July 4 Parkway shooting that injured 2 police officers

By Tim Jimenez, Dave Uram, Mike De Nardo, Kristen Johanson
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mMrdl_0gUoqJU600

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A chaotic scene unfolded Monday night near the Philadelphia Museum of Art when gunfire broke out at the beginning of the Fourth of July fireworks display.

Two uniformed police officers were shot while standing on the sidewalk at the base of the museum, one with a graze wound to the head and the other with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

They were taken to Jefferson University Hospital, where they were both treated and released .

One of the injured officers is Sergio Diggs, a 36-year-old highway patrol officer from Philadelphia. The other is John Foster, a 44-year-old sheriff's deputy from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office bomb squad unit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cdNtJ_0gUoqJU600
Philadelphia Police Officer Sergio Diggs, Montgomery County Sheriff's Deputy John Foster. Photo credit Philadelphia Police Department/Montgomery County Sheriff's Office

Early Tuesday, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and Mayor Jim Kenney spoke outside of Jefferson University Hospital. Outlaw said no suspects had been arrested but that police are following a number of leads.

"What really could have been a catastrophic scene wasn't today, so I'm grateful for that and I'm grateful for our personnel who were out there to get everyone else out of there safely," Outlaw said.

She asked anyone with information, photos, videos or anything to come forward.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Kenney admitted he worries often about large-scale events in the city, so he's looking forward to the day when he no longer has to .

“I’m waiting for something bad to happen all the time,” he said , “so I’ll be happy when I’m not here, when I’m not mayor, and I can enjoy some stuff.”

FOP President John McNesby spoke about the officers late Monday, saying, "It's unbelievable, right?"

"The one officer from highway patrol, who has a head wound, it was lucky because it hit his hat. Very lucky," McNesby said of Diggs' injury.

Also in the hat: a funeral mass card for a recently fallen police chaplain.

“Father Steve [Wetzel] has always supported and counseled our officers over the years and even now he’s still working miracles for our heroes,” he added.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office identified the injured officer as Foster .

McNesby said in a statement the police union is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this shooting.

Police are continuing to search the scene for the suspect responsible. The investigation is active and ongoing.

After the early morning presser, Kenney tweeted more of a response, continuing his call for more gun control measures from Harrisburg.

"We will continue to do everything we can to combat our city’s gun violence–including taking a record number of guns off the streets–but we are fighting an uphill battle. We are pleading with lawmakers to help us stop the flow of guns into our city," he wrote.

<em>Stay with KYW Newsradio for live updates:</em>

Aftermath on the Parkway

On Tuesday morning, the scene on the Parkway showed signs of the evening chaos.

Folding chairs were knocked over. Baby strollers, shoes, backpacks and coolers were strewn about.

NBC10: Here's how to recover items left on Parkway after July 4 shooting

Matt Higgins, who lives at Park Towne Place across the street from the Parkway, relived the experience. He was watching the fireworks from the property when he saw two different rushes of people.

“You heard people screaming. You heard someone yell ‘guns.’ No one was overly panicked, but everyone was definitely running around,” he said.

Zach Wiest, who was staying at Park Towne last night, said he still feels safe in Philadelphia among the rise in gun crime, but he’s disgusted by the status quo.

“This why we can’t have nice things,” he said. “You’re always worried about someone doing something crazy. I think we can do a lot better as people here.”

Standing on the parkway, District Attorney Larry Krasner added his reaction Tuesday in a video posted to social media.

“The trauma that law enforcement and civilians felt should not be lost in the coverage of this incident,” he said.

Welcome America, Inc., the organizer of the fireworks on the Parkway, shared a statement Tuesday thanking first responders for their presence during all 16 days of their annual event.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Police Release Photos Of Man Wanted For Questioning In Deadly Upper Darby Funeral Procession Double Shooting

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — New photos released Saturday morning show the man the Upper Darby police department wants for questioning in a deadly double shooting. Upper Darby detectives need your help identifying the man in the video above.  They believe he could have information related to the killing of two men during a funeral procession that was leaving North Philadelphia. That procession was headed to Friends Cemetery in Upper Darby Friday afternoon.  Police say the funeral was being held for a Philadelphia homicide victim, and the two men were targeted. “We believe 100 percent from our investigation at this point and working with our partners in Philadelphia that they were targeted and ambushed right there as they crossed over out of the city of Philadelphia into Upper Darby Township,” Timothy Bernhardt, the superintendent of the Upper Darby Police Department, said.   Investigators say the gunmen pulled up next to the victim’s car and opened fire.  So far, no arrests have been made.
UPPER DARBY, PA
CBS Philly

Man Shot 3 Times, Killed In Southwest Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 54-year-old man was shot three times and killed in Southwest Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon. The shooting happened on the 7300 block of Sanderling Place around 12:30 p.m. The man was shot in the left side of his chest, left shoulder, and left arm. He was transported to Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 1:06 p.m. Police say a weapon was recovered, but no arrests were made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Harrisburg, PA
County
Montgomery County, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
kicks96news.com

Philadelphia Police Request Help with B&E Suspect

Philadelphia Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying this suspect in the video shown. The male subject is wanted in connection to recent B&E’s at Northside Park. If you know this subject or have any info in regards to this case please contact the Philadelphia Police Department.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

VIDEO: 73-Year-Old Man Dies After Group Of 7 Teens Brutally Attack Him In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a group of seven teenage suspects who brutally beat a 73-year-old man with a cone and other objects in North Philadelphia last month, knocking the man to the ground and causing head injuries. Police identified the victim Friday as James Lambert, who died from injuries the following day. The incident happened June 24 around 2:45 a.m. on the 2100 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue. Lambert was by himself only a few blocks away from his home when he was surrounded by seven teenagers and attacked from behind. Police say they believe the man did nothing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Kenney
Person
Larry Krasner
aroundambler.com

Ambler medic released from hospital after suspected fentanyl exposure

On July 8th at approximately 3:30 a.m., the Montgomery County Hazardous Materials Response Team was dispatched to an incident in Springfield Township after four Springfield Township Police Department officers and a paramedic from the Community Ambulance Association, Ambler were transported to the hospital. It was suspected that the four first responders had been exposed to fentanyl.
AMBLER, PA
phl17.com

Teen last seen in South Philadelphia weeks ago

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing boy last seen on June 19, 2022. Police say 19-year-old Joseph Grant was last seen on the 600 block of Jackson Street in South Philadelphia. It is unknown what Grant had on before he disappeared, police...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

2 Men ‘Assassinated' During Funeral Procession in Upper Darby

Two men in the middle of a funeral procession Friday afternoon were gunned down by shooters who "targeted" the victims in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, police said. The victims were not identified about three hours after the 1 p.m. shooting in Upper Darby Township as a funeral procession of vehicles wound its way to a cemetery, police said. The cemetery is Friends Southwestern Burial Ground.
UPPER DARBY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police Union#Gun Violence#Violent Crime
fox29.com

Man charged in 4th of July road rage shooting in Old City, prosecutors say

PHILADELPHIA - Prosecutors in Philadelphia have charged a man in a Fourth of July road rage shooting that happened just blocks away from Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office charged 29-year-old Damon Hudgins with several offenses, including aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and terroristic threats. According...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Sister Of 73-Year-Old Man Killed In Brutal North Philadelphia Attack Speaks Out: ‘How Can You Let Us Suffer Like This?’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police continue to search for a group of seven teens accused of beating a 73-year-old man to death. Surveillance cameras recorded the June 24 attack on James Lambert along the 2100 block of Cecil Moore Avenue. Elsie Stephens, the sister of Lambert, hopes by seeing her tears, it’ll convince the seven teenagers accused of beating and killing her brother to come forward to police. “I just don’t understand how somebody could take advantage of him like that,” Stephens said. Stephens said it’s too tough to be stoic as she tries to remember the happier times with her brother. “He would...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
6abc Action News

Shooting leaves 3 injured in Lansdale, Pennsylvania

LANSDALE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A shooting left three people injured Thursday night in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. It happened just before 10 p.m. on the unit block of West Hancock Street in Lansdale. The victims were transported to area hospitals for unknown injuries. It's still unclear if any arrests were made.
LANSDALE, PA
phl17.com

Missing 14-year-old girl last seen in North Philly

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on July 1, 2022. Police say 14-year-old Rihanna Alvarado was last seen on the 1600 block of N. 15th Street around 12:15 pm. It is unknown what Alvarado had on last before she...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy