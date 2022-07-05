Sibley Postpones 4th of July Fireworks

SIBLEY, Ill. (WCIA) – The village of Sibley has postponed fireworks and evening activities for tonight.

In a post on the Sibley 4th of July Facebook page, they state the fireworks are postponed as their local fire department is assisting efforts in Gibson City to the downtown fire.

Parade winners will receive their prize in the mail.

Raffle winners will be posted to their Facebook page and can pick-up Tuesday Night at the lake.

Paxton Fireworks organizers have announced they still will have fireworks tonight on the Paxton Fireworks Facebook page at 8:10p.

