ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sibley, IL

Sibley Postpones 4th of July Fireworks

By Jacob Dickey
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qgSAy_0gUoqGpv00

SIBLEY, Ill. (WCIA) – The village of Sibley has postponed fireworks and evening activities for tonight.

In a post on the Sibley 4th of July Facebook page, they state the fireworks are postponed as their local fire department is assisting efforts in Gibson City to the downtown fire.

STORY: Fire Breaks Out in Downtown Gibson City

Parade winners will receive their prize in the mail.

Raffle winners will be posted to their Facebook page and can pick-up Tuesday Night at the lake.

Paxton Fireworks organizers have announced they still will have fireworks tonight on the Paxton Fireworks Facebook page at 8:10p.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Countdown to Balloons Over Vermilion Includes Thurs SPLASH-N-DASH; (Click for Fri-Sat Schedule)

As Vermilion County gets ready for Friday and Saturday’s BALLOONS OVER VERMILION at Vermilion Regional Airport, one question remaining is will the weather allow for a traditional preliminary event on Thursday evening. The SPLASH -N-DASH, put on by the Danville Boat Club, is where about ten balloons, many coming in for the weekend event, compete in a contest to hit a target in Lake Vermilion in front of the Danville Boat Club.
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Village of Sidney boil order lifted

SIDNEY, Ill. (WCIA) — A boil order is in effect for the village of Sidney. Illinois American Water issued the boil order on Tuesday, according to officials. Any customer in the village of Sidney should bring their water to a boil for five minutes before drinking or cooking. Officials...
SIDNEY, IL
WCIA

Lane closing on Champaign street for construction

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Construction crews will be closing one lane of a Champaign road this week in order to facilitate curb and gutter construction. The construction zone will be located on Town Center Boulevard between Moreland Boulevard and Neil Street. An eastbound lane of Town center will close on Thursday and will remain closed all of next week. Construction will end on Friday, July 15.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Our Town Savoy: Captain Jack’s

Captain Jack’s Treasures is about connecting people with items that remind them of their childhood!. 501 South Dunlap Ave., Savoy, IL, United States, Illinois.
SAVOY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gibson City, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Sports
Sibley, IL
Sports
Gibson City, IL
Sports
Gibson City, IL
Government
City
Sibley, IL
WCIA

Fire at abandoned Hoopeston plant

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — An abandoned plant in Hoopeston was destroyed, said Fire Chief Joel Bird. The remains of illegal fireworks may have led to a massive fire Sunday evening at the old Joan of Arc canning plant located by the railroad tracks near Thompson Street; however it is not confirmed. The fire call began […]
HOOPESTON, IL
WCIA

City of Champaign: Pavement fails on Curtis Road

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A road in the southwest part of Champaign is closed after the pavement buckled on Tuesday. The pavement failure happened on eastbound Curtis Road near the intersection with Mattis Avenue, across from the Carle on Curtis hospital. The buckling stretched across the entire width of eastbound Curtis, necessitating the closure of […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Man dies of COVID in outbreak at senior living facility

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A COVID-19 outbreak at a senior living facility in downtown Champaign has the residents living there on lockdown. Inman Place, located at the corner of University Avenue and Walnut Street, is dealing with 13 cases, and one of the people living there, a former Champaign Police officer, has died from COVID […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Crews respond to fire in downtown Watseka

10:48 a.m. update: Watseka fire officials say three apartments and two businesses are a total loss after a fire in the downtown area. The Deputy Fire Chief tells us they got the call around 5:30 this morning. The fire began in the apartments above destroying them and the connected businesses below. Those include Edward Jones […]
WATSEKA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4th Of July#Nexstar Media Inc
WCIA

Fire Breaks Out in Downtown Gibson City

8:15p – City officials tell WCIA that Jay’s Place sustained heavy damage from the fire. Smoke and water damage also occurred to Edward Jones, Hustedt Jewelers and Ace Hardware, but the majority of the fire was contained to Jay’s place thanks to the quick response of area fire departments. 6:15p – UPDATE: Mayor Dan Dickey […]
GIBSON CITY, IL
WCIA

Extreme heat and buckling roads

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Curtis Road is open again after yesterday’s almost 100-degree heat took its toll. Crews were out today repairing buckling on Curtis neat Mattis Avenue. Experts say the roads tend to buckle in the high temperatures because there’s little to no shade. “On our perimeter, peripheral roads that don’t have any sort […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Conservationists celebrate expiration of mine contract

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A decade-long fight against the construction of a coal mine recently ended in victory for those opposed to the mine’s construction. Sunrise Coal had been planning to build the Bulldog Coal Mine, which would’ve been Illinois’ last new coal mine, near Homer and Sidell. Community members formed Stand Up To […]
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Firefighters urge residents to forgo shooting off fireworks

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Champaign Fire Department is encouraging families to attend professional Fourth of July events to take in fireworks rather than setting off their own at home. CFD's Battalion Fire Chief Andy Quarnstrom said fireworks used at home cause injuries every year. Quarnstrom understands how some families...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
WCIA

Crystal Lake Aquatic Center implementing ‘safety checks’ during hot weather

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the Crystal Lake Park Family Aquatic Center said they are making some changes to help their lifeguards during high temperatures on Tuesday. In a Facebook post, officials stated the pool will be cleared out for 15 minutes throughout the day. This will allow lifeguards, “time to adjust, and cool […]
WCIA

Schoolhouse in the summer, concerts, and facility rentals available with Champaign County Forest Preserve District

Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA) Museum of the Grand Prairie, Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve, 10-11 a.m. Jump back in time to 1890 and see if you can keep up with a 19th century reading and writing lesson!! Class will be taught by our own school marm or master, straight out of the past. Costumes welcome; see you at summer school! $5 per child. Space is limited. Registration is required by July 14 at ccfpd.org. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Current public health guidelines will be followed; programs may be altered or cancelled due to weather or COVID-19 related concerns. For more info: (217) 586-2612 or pcain@ccfpd.org.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Sunflower maze to bloom at Clearview Farm

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois is one month away from sunflower blooms. Clearview Farm in Champaign is ready for this year’s maze. In a Facebook post, the farm released their new maze design – the state of Illinois with major interstates. Jim Goss, the vice president of Clearview Farm, said the farm expects the sunflowers to […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Herald & Review

City Council gets earful about proposed Lincoln Park school

DECATUR — The Decatur City Council does not have a direct say on where city schools are built — a function of the Decatur Public Schools board. Still, this did not stop ten residents of the Lincoln Park neighborhood from airing their grievances to the council Tuesday evening over a school district proposal to build a new school in the eponymous park.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Our Town Savoy: Chittick Family Eye Care

Chittick Eye Care has been a leading provider of optometry services and eye care products since 1959. Chittick Eye Care’s mission is to deliver state-of-the-art technology, top-notch optical services, and world-class fashion to small towns in Central Illinois. Unique in its approach, Chittick Eye Care is not a chain...
SAVOY, IL
WCIA

Champaign Freedom Celebration down on volunteers, donations

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The Champaign County Freedom Celebration was back for the first time since 2019. Committee members say volunteers really stepped up this year to help make it happen. After Monday’s tragedy in Highland Park, the University of Illinois Police released a statement that ensured the safety of all festivities. The celebration continued […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

New look coming to Champaign Biaggi’s

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Biaggi’s in Champaign is set to close soon for a nearly $500,000 renovation. Customers can expect to see new flooring, lighting and a brand-new color palette as well as a new bar. The remodel is expected to start on July 16 and the restaurant will reopen on August 6. Stay up […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy