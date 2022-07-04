Scientific look at fireworks and the smoke they leave behind
WTHR
2 days ago
ST. LOUIS — Chemistry is behind the red, white and blue fireworks we see on Independence Day. Red fireworks get their color from lithium and strontium. Yes, lithium, like the batteries. While you might not be as familiar with strontium, you've probably stepped on it or...
Every day, large quantities of human-generated synthetic chemicals enter Quebec's wetlands and waterways, altering natural cycles. One example is triclosan, a chemical compound found in a wide range of everyday consumer goods such as toothpaste, soap and deodorant. Triclosan is used as a preservative and antimicrobial to inhibit the growth of bacteria, fungi and mold.
Fireworks have come a long way since they were first discovered in 200 B.C.in China. Historians believe that fireworks were created by accident when bamboo was tossed into fire. Then, around 800 B.C., an alchemist allegedly mixed sulfur, charcoal, and potassium nitrate in a search for eternal life— instead, the mixture led to gunpowder.
Indoor lighting fixtures are often designed in a way that induces feelings of calm or serenity. They’re also often made with luxurious materials and often have very stylish forms. Some even look like designer or art pieces that serve as the visual center of a room. In contrast, this series of light “sculptures” are anything but luxurious but are definitely stylish and beautiful, providing an almost thought-provoking setup hanging above your heads. And it does so utilizing a material that you’d rarely consider as fine material or associate with images of peace, as volcanic rocks are the remnants and reminders of how powerful, destructive, and unpredictable Mother Nature can sometimes be.
Did you know there are possibly nine different plants that could be growing in your garden, any one of which has the potential to land you with a fine and a criminal record? According to reports in the mirror and the express, gardeners are being warned to be on the lookout for "criminal plants" in the boundaries of their homes.
A geometrid moth caterpillar undulates through the grass. Grip with front legs. Cast off astern. Loop the body, drawing in the tail, and grip. Let go for’ard. Stretch to measure its length, with geometric precision, along the leaf. Grip again for’ard. And repeat. I tap the grass and the caterpillar freezes, relying on its resemblance to a dead twig to keep it safe.
Is there such a thing as lucky plants? Because people tend to identify luck with money, many so-called lucky indoor plants are those with roundish leaves resembling coins. Can they really bring you prosperity? That idea is, of course, pure superstition. However, indoor greenery has been found to improve the...
Fields of plastic are a common and somewhat dazzling sight, with their neat rows of polyethylene film helping to suppress weeds, keep young veg seedlings cosy, conserve water and extend the growing season. But that’s not all that plastic mulch does; research shows that this method of farming is also changing the weather.
Every year about two gigatons (2,000,000,000,000 Kg) of CO2 is released into our environment due to the production and usage of cement. According to a report from the United States Environment Protection Agency (EPA), cement ranks third among the top ten biggest sources of industrial pollution. Surprisingly, a team of researchers claims that we can put a full stop to this cement-driven carbon emission overnight by replacing traditional cement with their new microalgae-based biogenic (a substance made using living organisms) cement.
Learn how to decode the language on plant labels and see how these common gardening terms can help you be a more successful gardener. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
A garish invasive fly from Asia has been discovered in North Carolina for the first time and it could be big trouble for the state’s agriculture and tourism industries, experts say. The spotted lanternfly is known to “attack hops, fruit trees, and many ornamental plants,” and “mating swarms” can...
Oils and other chemicals plants release after a rainstorm may explain the feelings of euphoria and the health benefits that follow a storm in the desert, research shows. “The Sonoran Desert flora is one of the richest in the world in plants that emit fragrant volatile oils, and many of those fragrances confer stress-reducing health benefits to humans, wildlife, and the plants themselves,” says Gary Nabhan, a research social scientist at the University of Arizona Southwest Center and chair in southwestern borderlands food and water security.
Planting flower borders can be a challenge, especially when you have to determine which varieties work best in this area of your garden. With so many options to choose from, you might start to wonder if having a border garden is necessary altogether, or whether you should simply fill in the space with plants and shrubs you already have. There are several benefits to filling this space strategically, though, starting with color and scale, says Pamm Cooper, an extension educator at the University of Connecticut Home and Garden Education Center. They structure the space, "especially if they are the foreground for a fence, stone wall, or building in the background—or a softener for a hardscape such as a driveway or sidewalk," she says.
A blast of colors in a well-kept garden is a sure-fire way to add that perfect touch to your home. Many would prefer searching for the best flowers with nice fragrances and bright colors, with a year-round cycle. Flowers are a great addition to your garden, but when you want to explore more about the green, serene and beautiful environment, ornamental grasses come into the discussion.
To reach one of Britain’s largest nature reserves you have to trudge through densely packed woodland redolent of the Forbidden Forest in the Harry Potter films. But as we press on through a cross-stitch of conifers to reach Formby beach on the West Lancashire Coastal Plain, a more vintage piece of cinema comes to mind: those spooky apple trees on the way to Oz, which grumble with spite when Dorothy tries to pluck the overhanging fruit.
Gardeners are being urged to plant the “right plant, right place” for a changing climate which is bringing more extreme weather conditions to the UK.Green-fingered households are also being warned that using tap water on lawns in dry weather “is a sin” and they should be allowing their grass to go brown in the summer.The call came as the first visitors toured the Royal Horticultural Society’s Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival, where gardens range from forest bathing to an exhibit marking Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.The RHS’s “planet-friendly garden” highlights solutions to climate change, including a “swale” for sudden rainfall with...
A GARDENIG whizz has revealed the major mistakes people make that are ruining their gardens and plants. With soil to hydrate and lawn to weed, gardening is no easy task, and making major errors is easier than you would think, according to one guru. Offering a helping hand to all...
SUMMERTIME means people are transitioning from hanging out indoors to outdoors. With the nice weather, you’ll want to make sure your backyard is in tip-top shape for hosting. According to the experts at Tomsguide.com, there are a few common mistakes you might be making when it comes to maintaining...
GET your lawn looking lush and the whole rest of the garden will suddenly seem like a luxury outdoor space. But with the heat of summer and the rising water rates, people are struggling to fend off the fiendish yellow patches that look to disturb their garden greenery. You may...
Comments / 0