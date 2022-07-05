ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandan, ND

6-year-old California girl dies after falling off parade trailer

By Nick Jachim
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=428uv7_0gUoobg800
(File: Getty)

MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — A 6-year-old California girl was pronounced dead after falling from a trailer that was a part of one of the parade entries in the Mandan 4th of July Parade and was struck by a tire of the trailer around 9 a.m. this morning.

According to Mandan Police Department, the girl was riding on the trailer that was traveling on Longspur Trail SE in Mandan, en route to the staging areas for the parade.

The girl fell off the trailer and was struck by one of the trailer’s tires. She was taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The Mandan Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Mandan, ND
State
California State
Mandan, ND
Accidents
Mandan, ND
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Accident
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy