Grand Wailea is proud to partner with one of Los Angeles’ most iconic music venues and entertainment industry institutions, The Hotel Cafe. The two renowned brands will collaborate to bring a series of exciting live performances to Maui, kicking off with special summer performances from GRAMMY Award-nominated artist Kevin Garrett on July 3 and singer-songwriter Rozzi on July 30—along with more to be announced. Grand Wailea and Hotel Cafe will continue this special music series throughout the year, with upcoming performances in the fall and during the festive season.

WAILEA, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO