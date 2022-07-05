ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Hollyoaks spoilers: CAMPAIGN BOOST! Scott Drinkwell channels his inner Bonnie Tyler!

By Tess Lamacraft
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 2 days ago

Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) puts on a dazzling show of support in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Scott has been helping Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron) with her campaign for the local elections but tonight he really does pull out all the stops.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iVPvI_0gUojGW200

Scott wows he villagers with his Bonny Tyler rendition! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Out of the blue, Scott arrives dressed as Welsh singing legend, Bonnie Tyler, whose songs ‘Total Ecipse Of the Heart’ and ‘I Need A Hero’ were smash hits in the 80s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KYYr3_0gUojGW200

Scott and his backing dancers! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Scott is soon channelling his inner Bonnie when he performs a drag routine singing, ‘I Need A Zara’ to the tune of ‘I Need A Hero’ complete with backing dancers. Will Scott’s moves and grooves pull in more voters for Zara’s campaign?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xqqb1_0gUojGW200

Tony Hutchinson joins in with Scott's performance! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F5Pqp_0gUojGW200

Scott wows with his Bonnie Tyler routine! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Zara’s biggest rival, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) is having major second thoughts about his own bid for campaign victory.

After mulling everything over he decides he’s going to drop out of the election so that Zara can win.

However, Zara is not having that and says if she’s going to win, she wants to win fair and square.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02imSV_0gUojGW200

Tony decides he's going to sabotage his own election campaign! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

In a bizarre turn of events, Tony decides there’s only one thing for it.

He’ll continue to run for the council position but he will publicly sabotage his own campaign, therefore paving the way for Zara to win.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48dl8U_0gUojGW200

The votes are in. Who will be victorious: Zara or Tony? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on, and with voting all complete, tensions mount when the results come in. Who has won the election?

Will it be Tony, Zara or someone else altogether?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OPTqU_0gUojGW200

Sienna Blake has been out to get revenge on Warren Fox. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) springs into action after her plan of revenge on Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) goes off the rails.

Sienna has been out to get Warren ever since discovering he was responsible for her fiancée, Brody Hudson’s death (Adam Woodward).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=476pxq_0gUojGW200

Damon Kinsella has been sucked into Sienna's revenge plan. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

In yesterday’s episode, Damon Kinsella, (Jacob Roberts) who was Brody’s loyal best mate, found himself sucked into Sienna’s revenge plan.

Tonight Damon finds himself in way over his head.

He is soon forced to commit a heinous crime in order to save himself from facing jail!

What exactly has Damon done? And how have things suddenly got so bad?

Later on, there is a shocking twist in events!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HyWl0_0gUojGW200

Sally St Claire is being blackmailed by her staff member, Olivia Bradshaw. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Hollyoaks High head teacher, Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) gets a pep talk from her family.

Sally has recently found herself being blackmailed by ambitious teacher, Olivia Bradshaw (Emily Burnett) who is demanding Sally promotes her permanently to the role of deputy head.

Tonight the McQueens rally around Sally and give her the confidence she needs to stand up to Olivia!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yu6gy_0gUojGW200

Zain is helping Donna-Marie learn to read. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) is feeling anxious after revealing she’s unable to read.

Tonight local imam, Zain Randeri (Jonas Khan) begins teaching her.

With some kind words and plenty of encouragement from Zain, Donna-Marie’s first reading lesson is a success!

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30 pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00 pm on E4 or stream the episodes first on All4

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Celebrates Father’s Day With Touching Moment Between Sean Murray and His Daughter

The NCIS episode this season featuring Sean Murray bonding on-screen with his real-life daughter still gives us all the feels. And it was a perfect NCIS shout-out for Father’s Day. That’s why the social media team posted a video clip of a key scene in “The Brat Pack” for a Sunday flashback. Do you remember the episode? It ran May 2. The agents investigated a string of break-ins at Quantico Marine base. And some fun-loving teens were breaking into homes so they’d have a place to party. Then someone got killed.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bonnie Tyler
Person
Anna Passey
Person
Annie Wallace
Person
Jamie Lomas
BBC

Mona Hammond: Trailblazing EastEnders actress dies aged 91

Mona Hammond, the former EastEnders star and champion of black theatre acting talent, has died aged 91. The Jamaican-British actress was best known for playing the matriarch Blossom Jackson on the soap from 1994 to 1997, briefly reprising her role in 2010. An EastEnders spokeswoman said they were "deeply saddened"...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Belle as General Hospital’s Elizabeth? Martha Madison Reflects on Her Stint as Rebecca Herbst’s Sub

A temporary recast blast from the past. A General Hospital fan account tweeted out a fun reminder today, on June 8, that involved the ABC soap, one of its most popular characters and Days of Our Lives actress Martha Madison (Belle). “On this day in 2011, Days star Martha Madison made her first appearance as Elizabeth Webber, temporarily filling in for Rebecca Herbst on General Hospital.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Neighbours star discusses tragic death story for first time

Neighbours spoilers follow. Some devastating scenes are about to air in Neighbours when young Hendrix Greyson dies following his lung transplant operation. It is a cruel blow for the teen who has only just got married to the love of his life, Mackenzie. Ahead of the storyline's sad conclusion, Ben Turland has been chatting about what it was like to film the shocking story.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spoiler#Lime Pictures
Soaps In Depth

GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers 7/5/22: Sonny Wants Answers!

Things are heating up in these new GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! Brook Lynn has news for Chase, Cameron wants to come clean with Josslyn, Esme corners Spencer, Carly tries to avoid Sonny, Drew has a proposition for Nina, and Sonny demands the truth from Spinelli!. Chase has been feeling down ever...
TV SERIES
soapoperanetwork.com

‘The Young and the Restless’ to Air Special Standalone Episode Dedicated to Eileen Davidson and Beth Maitland (Updated)

Not only do they play sisters on-screen but Eileen Davidson and Beth Maitland have the distinction of joining “The Young and the Restless” just days apart 40 years ago this month. In recognition of their four-decade contribution to the popular daytime series, on Friday, June 17, CBS will air a special standalone episode of the soap which honors the history of their characters, Ashley Abbott and Traci Abbott, respectively.
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

Aaron Thiara set to rock Albert Square when he joins EastEnders as jailbird Ravi Gulati this summer after befriending Phil Mitchell in prison

EastEnders' newest addition, Ravi Gulati, is set to shake things up in Albert Square when he is released from prison later this summer. Ravi, played by British stage and screen actor Aaron Thiara, made his debut appearance in the BBC One soap on Monday evening after fellow inmate Phil Mitchell - played by Steve McFadden - turned to him for help after making an enemy in jail.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street's Debbie Webster faces legal threat after Ed Bailey accident

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Debbie Webster is never far from the drama in Coronation Street, but more comes her way next week when Ed Bailey suffers a nasty accident. The drama unfolds when Ed agrees to do some work on a radiator at Debbie's hotel – only he soon wishes he had turned down the job.
ACCIDENTS
Soaps In Depth

Lucas Adams Says Goodbye to DAYS OF OUR LIVES

Viewers should prepare for Tripp to say goodbye to Salem again as Lucas Adams leaves DAYS OF OUR LIVES for the second time. Although the young actor admitted to Soap Opera Digest that he “was definitely more prepared for it” this time around, the decision still surprised him.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Stars Tease ‘Explosions’ and ‘Helicopters’ in Monaco Scenes — Plus, the Best of Jacqueline MacInnes Wood’s Eye-Popping Photo Shoots

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood teases, “A lot going on” as Bold & Beautiful films in Monte Carlo. Bold & Beautiful stars Thorsten Kaye (Ridge), Krista Allen (Taylor), Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) and Tanner Novlan (Finn) recently met up in Monaco to represent the show in a whirlwind of events for the 61st annual Festival de Television de Monte Carlo and reportedly had a lot of fun, alluding in a Q&A session to there being parties “every night.”
ENTERTAINMENT
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

98
Followers
968
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy