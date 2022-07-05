Hollyoaks spoilers: CAMPAIGN BOOST! Scott Drinkwell channels his inner Bonnie Tyler!

Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) puts on a dazzling show of support in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Scott has been helping Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron) with her campaign for the local elections but tonight he really does pull out all the stops.

Scott wows he villagers with his Bonny Tyler rendition! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Out of the blue, Scott arrives dressed as Welsh singing legend, Bonnie Tyler, whose songs ‘Total Ecipse Of the Heart’ and ‘I Need A Hero’ were smash hits in the 80s.

Scott and his backing dancers! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Scott is soon channelling his inner Bonnie when he performs a drag routine singing, ‘I Need A Zara’ to the tune of ‘I Need A Hero’ complete with backing dancers. Will Scott’s moves and grooves pull in more voters for Zara’s campaign?

Tony Hutchinson joins in with Scott's performance! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Scott wows with his Bonnie Tyler routine! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Zara’s biggest rival, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) is having major second thoughts about his own bid for campaign victory.

After mulling everything over he decides he’s going to drop out of the election so that Zara can win.

However, Zara is not having that and says if she’s going to win, she wants to win fair and square.

Tony decides he's going to sabotage his own election campaign! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

In a bizarre turn of events, Tony decides there’s only one thing for it.

He’ll continue to run for the council position but he will publicly sabotage his own campaign, therefore paving the way for Zara to win.

The votes are in. Who will be victorious: Zara or Tony? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on, and with voting all complete, tensions mount when the results come in. Who has won the election?

Will it be Tony, Zara or someone else altogether?

Sienna Blake has been out to get revenge on Warren Fox. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) springs into action after her plan of revenge on Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) goes off the rails.

Sienna has been out to get Warren ever since discovering he was responsible for her fiancée, Brody Hudson’s death (Adam Woodward).

Damon Kinsella has been sucked into Sienna's revenge plan. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

In yesterday’s episode, Damon Kinsella, (Jacob Roberts) who was Brody’s loyal best mate, found himself sucked into Sienna’s revenge plan.

Tonight Damon finds himself in way over his head.

He is soon forced to commit a heinous crime in order to save himself from facing jail!

What exactly has Damon done? And how have things suddenly got so bad?

Later on, there is a shocking twist in events!

Sally St Claire is being blackmailed by her staff member, Olivia Bradshaw. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Hollyoaks High head teacher, Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) gets a pep talk from her family.

Sally has recently found herself being blackmailed by ambitious teacher, Olivia Bradshaw (Emily Burnett) who is demanding Sally promotes her permanently to the role of deputy head.

Tonight the McQueens rally around Sally and give her the confidence she needs to stand up to Olivia!

Zain is helping Donna-Marie learn to read. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) is feeling anxious after revealing she’s unable to read.

Tonight local imam, Zain Randeri (Jonas Khan) begins teaching her.

With some kind words and plenty of encouragement from Zain, Donna-Marie’s first reading lesson is a success!

