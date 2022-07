Washington State Patrol detectives are seeking witnesses to a collision that took the life of an 81-year-old man on Interstate 5 near 145th Street on July 4. The patrol was called to the scene around 11 a.m. July 4. When troopers arrived, they observed a 2001 Ford F-350 on the left side of the freeway and a black 2021 Kia Niro in the right lane on its top. According to witnesses, the F-350 was traveling northbound on I-5 in the left lane then made an erratic lane change and struck the Kia, causing it to go out of control and roll.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO