Marshall for the US Supreme Court Gets Response from Gov. Hogan

The Republican governors of Virginia and Maryland have responded to a letter from the Supreme Court's top-ranking security official calling on them to utilize police and law enforcement to prevent picketing at the homes of justices. "The governor agrees with the Marshal that the threatening activity outside the Justices' homes...
WASHINGTON — Gail Curley, the Supreme Court’s marshal, has written to the governors of Maryland and Virginia and local officials in suburban Washington, D.C., asking them to enforce state and county laws that prohibit picketing at private homes. In the letter to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican,...
Gov. Larry Hogan has directed the Maryland State Police to suspend the state’s “good and substantial reason” standard for obtaining a permit to carry a concealed handgun in light of last month’s Supreme Court decision. “It would be unconstitutional to continue enforcing this provision of state law,” Hogan said Tuesday in a statement. “There is no impact on other permitting requirements and ...
Brittney Griner is still not allowed to return to the United States. A court in Russia has reportedly extended the detention for Griner which means she has to remain in jail until at least Jul. 2. Griner has been in jail for over 100 days after there was an incident...
DIRECT payments worth up to $1,700 from their state will provide additional financial assistance to millions of Americans this month. To counteract inflation-related price increases, five states are redistributing money to citizens. Up to $1,700, $600, and $250 in total will be distributed statewide in Maine, Oregon, and Indiana, respectively.
Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz., leaves the House Republican Conference caucus meeting at the Capitol Hill Club in Washington on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) Arizona Congresswoman Debbie Lesko is under scrutiny for a statement made to the House in which she said she would...
Kevin Flythe was born in 1969 in Washington, D.C. His birth came nine years before the creation of federal laws that ban the use of lead paint in homes. This was a time black children were, once again, exposed to the deadly chemical at a disproportioned rate. Kevin Flythe was one of those children. The exposure to the paint gave him lead poisoning, and he grew up with cognitive disabilities that delayed his development, along with a paralyzed left arm. Although his disabilities made him a target in the neighborhood, his cousin, Michelle Royster, said Kevin had a happy childhood, reports The Washington Post. Kevin was raised by his mother, a teacher, and his aunt in a house full of children and love. They were a family who ate dinner together every evening and went on mandatory Saturday outings to the movies or museums. Kevin had many friends, and Michelle described him as a young man easily influenced by his peers, reports The Washington Post. His mother enrolled him in a program that taught him fencing, horseback riding, and chess.
U.S. postal service officials have sounded the alarm over at least six armed robberies on mail carriers that happened in Maryland and Washington, D.C., over a two-day period, according to a report. "This alarming trend needs to stop," U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) spokesman Michael Martel said at a press...
Police are searching for two suspects after a mall shooting in Maryland left three injured, one with life-threatening injuries, according to authorities. The shooting occurred at 12:45 p.m. at the Shops at Iverson in Temple Hills, about a mile southeast of the border with Washington, D.C., when two men got in an argument with several people inside the mall, according to the Prince George's County Police Department. As they left, one reportedly opened fire.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A state court on Thursday permanently blocked Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to toll as many as nine major bridges on interstates in Pennsylvania, siding with three Pittsburgh-area municipalities that argued that his administration had violated procedures in getting to the advanced stage of considering the idea.
As of July 6, 2022, 5 statewide ballot measures were certified for the ballot in Maryland in 2022. Renaming of the Courts of Appeals and Special Appeals Amendment. Description: Renames the Maryland Court of Appeals to the Supreme Court of Maryland and the Maryland Court of Special Appeals to the Appellate Court of Maryland.
The leader of the trucker convoy that tried and failed multiple times to ensnare traffic around Washington DC was arrested on Wednesday after his group achieved mild success for the very first time.Proud Boy member David “Santa” Riddell was arrested along the National Mall in downtown Washington DC early in the morning on Wednesday. The Daily Beast first reported that he faced two traffic citations as well as one arrestable offense: Failure to obey the commands of a police officer.Several times throughout 2022, the group attempted to ensnare traffic around Washington DC in a manner reminiscent of the massive trucker...
Police in Virginia revealed that two noncitizens who "were planning to shoot up our Fourth of July celebrations” were arrested with several firearms after a tip was received by the Richmond Police Department. According to officials, a mass shooting was prevented as a result.
The most recent data about hate crimes in California reveals incidents are trending upward in frequency, but not so in Contra Costa County. According to the county, hate crime incidents are relatively low compared to the rest of the Golden State. In Contra Costa County in 2021, there were a...
