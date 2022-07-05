Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 4' game

Authorities are calling on the public to help find a 15-year-old Arizona girl who went missing on California's Central Coast while visiting family for the summer. Alilianna Trujillo was last seen leaving a relative's home in Nipomo on July 1, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office said in a news release on July 5. Trujillo is Hispanic, stands 5-foot 4-inches tall and weighs 105 pounds. She has red hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a tie-dyed shirt and black leggings.
MARIPOSA, Calif. (AP) — A tourist from Michigan who tried to retrace the steps of a family who died during a grueling summer hike in Northern California had to be rescued last week after getting lost, a frustrated sheriff said. The man, who has not been identified, was reported...
Directly off the side of the road along Route 120, about 30 minutes before the Yosemite park entrance, sits the Iron Door Saloon, a watering hole that claims to be the oldest continuously operated bar in California. But that distinction, like many other facts of the bar’s personality, is more complex than it appears.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Brian Dahle, the Republican Party’s longshot hope to unseat Gov. Gavin Newsom in California, knows that to win in his progressive home state he can’t allow Democrats to label him as an election denying, abortion-hating, gun-loving, bombastic right-winger. It’s why Dahle, an affable...
LATEST July 6, 7:30 a.m. With weather conditions improving, firefighters started to gain control of the Electra Fire in California's Amador County in the last 24 hours. By the end of the day Tuesday, containment stood at 5%, and on Wednesday morning, it was 10%, Cal Fire said. The fire...
Crowds of revelers flocked to Lake Tahoe for the Fourth of July, a holiday that exemplifies the problems of overtourism in the region. No other data point illustrates the impact quite like the thousands of pounds of garbage that were left behind and scooped up on July 5. The Tahoe...
