Hunter Greene, leading MLB in homers allowed, learning lessons the hard way in Reds loss

Hunter Greene received a mulligan in his start against the New York Mets on Monday after his offense erased an early three-run deficit, but that still wasn’t enough.

As much potential as Greene flashes , his latest start was another example of how he needs to catch up to the league’s learning curve. Greene surrendered a go-ahead homer in the fifth inning and left two runners in scoring position that later scored in the sixth inning.

Greene took his 10th loss of the season, which is the second-most in the Majors, after the Cincinnati Reds fell, 7-4, to the Mets in their series opener at Great American Ball Park. The Reds have a 3-13 record in Greene’s starts.

"It’s more limiting the hard-hit balls whatever they are," Reds Manager David Bell said. "When he executes his pitches, when he’s at his best, he’s as good as anyone in the game. He’s going to have to keep working through things, keep finding ways to get better."

There is a big learning curve for the 22-year-old Greene, who entered the season as the second-youngest pitcher in the Majors. Despite a fastball that reaches 100 mph and a slider that can overpower hitters, he’s given up an MLB-leading 22 home runs this season.

Greene had retired 10 consecutive batters before Francisco Lindor whipped a 100-mph fastball into the right-field seats. A loud “Let’s go Mets” chant rang out from the crowd of 19,533. Lindor fouled two other fastballs in his six-pitch at-bat before hitting his 13th home run of the season on a fastball that sat in the middle of the plate.

"Too much plate, for sure," said Greene, who allowed seven hits and six runs in 5 1/3 innings. "We were trying to go outside on Lindor, it leaked middle and he got it."

It was a first-pitch slider that cost Greene in the second inning. Brandon Nimmo launched the pitch 388 feet for a three-run homer. No other MLB pitcher has allowed more than 18 homers, four fewer than Greene.

Finding a reliable third pitch, whether it’s his changeup or anything else, will be instrumental in Greene’s development. He totaled five strikeouts and they all came through his fastball, which sat around 96 mph in the first inning and was up to 100 mph by the fifth inning. He attributed the velocity uptick to syncing his mechanics better, using more of his body than just his arm after the second inn

There were times when his fastball didn’t miss bats, including a 12-pitch at-bat against Nimmo two batters before Lindor homered in the fifth inning.

"I definitely didn't feel my best," Greene said. "Being able to get that second wind and find myself throughout the game, it's been a challenge, but I've dealt with it before and that experience comes into play in a game like tonight."

The Reds knew it would be a year of learning for Greene, the No. 2 pick in the 2017 MLB Draft who pitched fewer than 180 innings in his minor league career. The way he’s struggling to catch up to the league’s learning curve isn’t unique.

Greene has a 6.01 ERA through 16 starts with 22 homers allowed in 79 1/3 innings. Luis Castillo, at the same point in 2018 during his first full year as a starting pitcher, had a 5.70 ERA with 18 homers allowed in 83 2/3 innings. Castillo, like Greene, was a power pitcher who lacked a reliable third pitch before he became one of the top starters in the National League. The Reds hope Greene can follow a similar path.

"We’re facing good lineups," Bell said. "It usually does come down to a pitch or two. That’s what makes it great. It’s like you’re going to get away with some, but just executing over and over and over again is what’s necessary in all parts of the game. Hunter knows that. He’s right on track."

Trailing 3-0 in the third inning, Brandon Drury blasted a three-run homer into right field. It was Drury’s 17th homer of the season, which is his single-season career high.

Drury played for the Mets last year, spending most of the season at Triple-A. He was called up to the big-league roster for 51 games and primarily came off the bench as a backup utility player.

In just one year, Drury has transformed from a player who started only 15 MLB games to a potential National League All-Star. He’s provided power at the top of the Reds’ lineup, leading the club in homers, RBI (45) and runs (49). He will likely be one of the team’s primary trade candidates, eligible for free agency following the season.

It was the fourth time Mets starter Taijuan Walker has yielded more than two earned runs in his 14 starts this year, but Greene couldn’t match him.

The Reds have lost 11 of their last 12 home games.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Hunter Greene, leading MLB in homers allowed, learning lessons the hard way in Reds loss