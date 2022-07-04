ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Woman dead in domestic dispute in Raisin Township

By David Panian, The Daily Telegram
 3 days ago

RAISIN TWP. — A man is in custody after police say he shot and killed his wife Monday in a domestic dispute at a residence in Raisin Township.

Police were dispatched at 6:45 p.m. Monday to reports of possibly two gunshots in the 2900 block of Gady Road, Raisin Township Police Chief Kevin Grayer said in a news release issued Tuesday morning. The location is just west of Occidental Highway.

Raisin Township police arrived and were flagged down by a motoorist who told them a woman was laying in the ditch and a man with a gun was near her. Officers saw the man with a shotgun and the woman laying on the south side of Gady Road. The officers were able to talk the male into putting the weapon down without incident. The 44-year-old man was taken into custody and lodged at the Lenawee County Jail after being interviewed.

The 27-year-old victim is the suspect’s wife, Grayer said.

“During the investigation it appears that a domestic dispute had taken place inside their residence and that the female attempted to flee the area to get help when she was confronted by her husband outside of the residence where she would sadly loose her life at the scene,” Grayer said in the release.

“My heart and prayers go out to the family and friends whom this has affected,” he said.

The names of the man and woman are not being released by police while the Lenawee County Prosecutor's Office reviews the case.

Grayer said Monday night that the couple have two children, but he did not know if both were present when the shooting happened. He said the kids were first taken care of by the Lenawee County Victim Services Unit, then turned over to two grandparents.

This residence is near the Lee Villa Mobile Home Community, Grayer said, but the shooting did not take place in the mobile home park.

Raisin Township police were assisted at the scene by the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, Tecumseh police, the Raisin Township Fire Department and the Victim Services Unit, Grayer said.

Comments / 1

