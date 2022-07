-OIS Brickyard Road- At approximately 10:57 pm on July 5, 2022, Officers were on a call in the 8200 block of Brickyard Road. One of the officers on the scene was shot in the leg; the officer was transported to UTMC and is undergoing surgery at this hour. No one else was injured in the incident, and the details surrounding the incident are under investigation.

