ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Daily 4” game were:

0-8-3-7

(zero, eight, three, seven)

¶ Ticket-holders with all four winning numbers in the order given win the top prize. Lesser amounts are also awarded to ticket-holders with other varying combinations of the winning numbers.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

California man dies after being struck by jet ski in Arizona

A California man has died in a Nevada hospital after he was injured in a jet ski accident on the Arizona side of the Colorado River, authorities said Thursday. Bullhead City police said 43-year-old Ricardo Aponte Almanza of Corona died Wednesday afternoon at University Medical Center in Las Vegas. They said Almanza was one of four people injured Monday after getting struck by a rented jet ski that a 26-year-old Las Vegas woman was operating. Police said the woman reportedly lost control of the jet ski and it entered a designated area at Community Park where the four victims were swimming.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
The Associated Press

Arizona Gov. Ducey backs Robson as successor over Trump pick

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday endorsed businesswoman Karrin Taylor Robson to be his successor, adding his name to a growing list of mainstream conservatives looking to boost her past Donald Trump-endorsed frontrunner Kari Lake. Robson, a political newcomer, has used her family’s vast wealth to blanket the airwaves and narrow the gap with Lake, a former television anchor who has energized the Trump base with combative attacks on journalists, Democrats and Republicans who have gone crosswise with Trump. With Ducey on board, all of the state’s living former Republican governors have backed Robson. Jan Brewer and Fife Symington endorsed her last year. Former U.S. Rep. Matt Salmon dropped his own campaign for governor last week and is now supporting Robson. “Karrin is the real deal — pro-life, pro-gun and pro-wall — and she’ll stand up to Joe Biden and the radical left,” Ducey said in a video announcing his endorsement. “Karrin is a strong, new leader for Arizona.”
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

3 Arizona ballot measures filed, but abortion effort fails

PHOENIX (AP) — Signatures to qualify a ballot measure that would reverse or block Republican efforts to tighten election rules was one of three initiatives filed in Arizona Thursday, but backers of a last-minute effort to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution failed to collect enough signatures to make the November ballot.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Lifestyle
The Associated Press

Prison sought for Arizona official in ballot harvesting case

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Prosecutors are seeking a one-year prison sentence for a school board member in southern Arizona for illegally collecting four early ballots during the 2020 primary election. But if probation is imposed instead, prosecutors said the judge should then enforce a provision of Guillermina Fuentes’ plea deal that bars her from holding public office while on probation. Fuentes and another woman, Alma Juarez, were scheduled to be sentenced Thursday on a ballot abuse conviction in Yuma, but the hearing has been postponed until Sept. 1. Authorities say Fuentes and Juarez participated in “ballot harvesting.” That’s a practice...
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Nevada senator focuses on abortion in critical November race

SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — Sandwiched between supporters holding “BANS OFF OUR BODIES” signs and TV cameras on Thursday, U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto portrayed her reelection campaign as a defining moment in a decades-long fight for reproductive freedom, even in pro-choice Nevada. “I cannot stress this enough. This seat is the pathway to protecting our rights in this country,” she said at a home in the city of Sparks, a Reno suburb. “To preventing a federal abortion ban.” Cortez Masto is one of several Democrats up for reelection who are pushing reproductive rights to the center of their campaign in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. Her race against Republican Adam Laxalt is expected to be among the most competitive in the country, one of a handful that could determine whether Democrats maintain control of the Senate. As she courts moderate voters, Cortez Masto’s campaign has touted polling that has shown nearly 70% of Nevadans lean pro-choice. She has repeatedly referenced a 1990 statewide vote that codified abortion protections in Nevada’s state constitution, with nearly two-thirds voting in support.
SPARKS, NV
The Associated Press

Connecticut launches modern unemployment filing system

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The state of Connecticut, after six years of development, has launched a new computer system for processing unemployment benefits, replacing a 40-year-old one that became overwhelmed at times during the COVID-19 pandemic given the historic number of applications. ReEmployCT, which serves about 115,000 businesses across...
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The California Lottery
The Associated Press

Girl dies while tubing during holiday weekend in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A 10-year-old girl died while tubing on a Tennessee waterway during the Fourth of July holiday weekend, authorities said. The girl was on a tube being pulled by a pontoon boat on the Tennessee River in Decatur County on Saturday evening when the boat’s outward motor hit the tube and the girl, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a news release Monday. The agency said it is investigating the death, which is the 16th boating-related fatality on Tennessee waters this year. There were 13 boating-related deaths in Tennessee at this time last year, the agency said. The agency also said two children were involved in a serious injury accident in the Holder Branch area of Ft. Loudon Lake over the three-day weekend. A personal watercraft that was towing an inner tube with the juveniles on board struck the side of an anchored boat, authorities said.
DECATUR COUNTY, TN
The Associated Press

Texas governor authorizes state to return migrants to border

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday authorized state forces to apprehend migrants and return them to the U.S.-Mexico border, pushing the boundaries of their enforcement powers and the Republican’s escalating efforts to curb the rising number of crossings. The federal government is responsible for enforcement of immigration. One immigrant rights group denounced the move and called for swift intervention from the Biden administration, which did not immediately react to Abbott’s order. For more than a year, Texas has patrolled the border with an increasingly heavy hand. Abbott stopped short Wednesday of authorizing Texas troopers and...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
The Associated Press

Fentanyl-driven overdoses jump, officials urge naloxone

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon Health Authority analysis released Thursday has found that drug overdose deaths in Oregon more than doubled between 2019 and 2021, driven largely by misuse of the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl. Preliminary data indicate that the trend is continuing this year, officials said. The trend is prompting urgent requests for supplies of the the rescue drug naloxone that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose. “We are seeing a critical need for naloxone as many communities experience dramatic increases in overdoses due to fentanyl misuse,” Dr. Dean Sidelinger, health officer and state epidemiologist at OHA, said in a statement. “We encourage everyone in Oregon to educate themselves and their loved ones—including young people—about the importance of naloxone, how to use it in an overdose emergency, and where people can access it.” Health officials said Thursday that unless a “pharmacist directly hands you a prescription pill, assume it is counterfeit and contains fentanyl.” Anyone taking pills should do it with others and have naloxone available, officials said.
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

Proposed Ohio amendment would limit vaccine mandates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A proposed amendment to the Ohio Constitution that would limit vaccine mandates imposed by businesses, health care providers and governments is a step closer to the statewide ballot. The proposal would prohibit those entities from discriminating against people based on vaccination status or mandating any vaccine, medical procedure, treatment or medical device. The Ohio Ballot Board unanimously approved the language Tuesday. Supporters must next collect thousands of valid signatures from registered voters, equal to at least 10% of votes that are cast in the 2022 gubernatorial election. It wouldn’t appear on a statewide ballot until 2023 at the earliest.
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

Sheriff: Kentucky police fatally shot man who fired at them

INEZ, Ky. (AP) — Police in eastern Kentucky fatally shot a man who fired at responding officers, a sheriff said. Martin County Sheriff John Kirk told WSAZ-TV that two Kentucky State Police troopers and a Martin County deputy responded Monday night to a call about gunshots being fired near the Davella community and a man at the scene began firing at them as they arrived.
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
The Associated Press

Ex-Hawaii senator sentenced to 40 months for taking bribes

HONOLULU (AP) — A former Hawaii state senator was sentenced to 40 months in prison Tuesday for taking bribes in exchange for shaping legislation while in office. Former Senate Majority Leader J. Kalani English, 55, pleaded guilty to honest services wire fraud in February, admitting he accepted bribes from a Hawaii business owner in exchange for shaping legislation that would benefit a company involved in publicly financed cesspool conversion projects. Former Hawaii state Rep. Ty Cullen also pleaded guilty to the same charge in a related case. He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 20. English “peddled the power and influence of his position as a Hawaii State Senator and Majority Leader to enrich himself and betray the trust bestowed upon him by those he was elected to serve,” U.S. prosecutors said in a sentencing memo urging the judge to send him to prison for three-and-a-half years.
HAWAII STATE
The Associated Press

State: 201K gallons of oil spill from pipeline in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials are cleaning up a massive oil spill from a multistate pipeline that ruptured in rural Tennessee. According to the state Department of Environment and Conservation, approximately 201,600 gallons of crude oil spilled from the pipeline on June 29 and entered Horse Creek in Henderson, some 88 miles northeast of Memphis. The department says the spill was “secured” on June 30. There are no surface drinking water intakes in the community, there were no impacts to nearby drinking water wells reported; no water contact advisories issued so far; and no fish kills observed to date, officials said. It was the second-largest recorded crude oil spill in the state, advocacy group Pipeline Safety Trust said in a statement.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

Sheriff: NC man charged with murder, shoots at deputies

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man charged in a fatal shooting fired shots at deputies before he was taken into custody, a sheriff’s office said. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Jason Odell Billings shot and killed a man in Kernersville before driving away from the scene, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.
KERNERSVILLE, NC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

978K+
Followers
467K+
Post
438M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy