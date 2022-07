The Pittsburgh Penguins are on the cusp of what could be one of the transformative off-seasons in recent history. The team is currently negotiating with franchise cornerstone players Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang on new contracts for next season. But the Penguins have been playing hardball to try and give the team salary cap flexibility when they enter next season.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO